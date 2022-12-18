Sharon Osbourne Released From Hospital After Health Scare

Watch : Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized After Suffering Medical Emergency

Sharon Osbourne is on the road to recovery.

The former The Talk co-host was released from a hospital and is recuperating at home following her treatment for a medical emergency that she suffered Dec. 16 on the set of a TV project she was filming at the Glen Tavern Inn in Santa Paula, Calif. The 70-year-old's son and co-star Jack Osbourne, who was with her, issued an update on her condition on his Instagram Story.

"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," he wrote Dec. 17, hours after Sharon's health scare was made public. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum - I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."

Santa Paula Police Chief Donald Aguilar had told E! News that on Dec. 16, about 6:30 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call of a medical emergency. Emergency workers then transported Sharon to the hospital. A source familiar with the matter told NBC News that the incident was "non-life threatening."