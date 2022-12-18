Kourtney Kardashian and Ex Scott Disick Celebrate Mason Disick's Bar Mitzvah at Party With Family

Mason Disick celebrated his 13th birthday at a bar mitzvah bash with his loved ones, including mom Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. See photos of the family at the event.

Mazel tov!

Kourtney Kardashian and ex Scott Disick's eldest son Mason Disick celebrated his 13th birthday with his family and friends at a bar mitzvah party Dec. 17.

The guest of honor's parents, who broke up in 2015 and co-parent their three kids, were photographed arriving separately at the venue, the Offsunset lounge in West Hollywood. Scott walked in with their youngest child, son Reign Disick, 8, 

Kourtney's sister Khloe Kardashian shared photos from inside the party, posting shots of herself with Mason's sister Penelope Disick, 10, and Kim Kardashian's eldest daughter North West, 9.

"Mazel Tov Mason!!!" the Good American founder wrote on Instagram. "The girls and I attempted to take some pics."

Others spotted at the bash: Kim, son Saint West, 7, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and family matriarch Kris Jenner.

Mason, whose dad Scott is Jewish, is the eldest of the momager's 12 grandchildren. The now-teen is the first junior member of the famous family to have a bar mitzvah, a Jewish coming-of-age event.

photos
Mason Disick's Childhood Pics

Mason turned 13 on Dec. 14. "The day has come where you're taller then [sic] me now," Kim wrote on her Instagram Story that day, sharing a rare photo of her eldest nephew, who has shied away from the spotlight in recent years. "I just love who you are and I'm just so proud of you Mason. Welcome to your teenage years. Happy Birthday."

Scott wrote on his own Instagram Story at the time, "Happy birthday 2 my better half. Love you mason."

Mason shares a birthday with his little brother Reign. On her Instagram, Kourtney shared a sweet throwback photo of her sons.

"December 14th… one of the best days of my life," Kourtney wrote Dec. 14. "Twice and forever. my birthday boys."

On Dec. 17, Scott shared a pic of Reign on his Instagram Story. "The man," he said. "One down one to go."

See photos of Kardashian-Jenner family members at Mason's bar mitzvah party:

Mazel Tov Mason

On Dec. 14, 2022, Mason, the eldest son of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, turned 13. His aunt Kim Kardashian shared this rare photo on his actual birthday. On Dec. 17, he and his family celebrated at a bar mitzvah party.

BACKGRID
Kris Jenner

The Kardashian-Jenner family's momager is seen outside her eldest grandchild's bar mitzvah party, the first for her family, on Dec. 17.

BACKGRID
Kourtney Kardashian

The Poosh founder arrives at her son's bar mitzvah.

BACKGRID
Scott Disick

Mason's dad arrives at his bar mitzvah party.

BACKGRID
Kylie Jenner & Kendall Jenner

Kris Jenner's youngest daughters arrive at the bash.

BACKGRID
Khloe Kardashian

The Good American founder arrives at the bar mitzvah party.

BACKGRID
Kim Kardashian

The SKIMS founder makes her entrance.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick & North West

Khloe appears with Kourtney Kardashian's daughter—Mason's sister—and Kim Kardashian's daughter.

Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian, Penelope Disick & North West

The Good American founder poses with her nieces.

