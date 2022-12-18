E! Holiday Guest Editor Bobbi Brown Answers the Most Commonly Asked Beauty Questions

We interviewed Bobbi Brown because we think you'll like her picks. The products featured are from Bobbi's brand, Jones Road. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As the E! Holiday Guest Editor, Bobbi Brown has shared her expert tips all season long, creating limited-edition sets and a four-minute beauty routine that we can emulate. She has mastered that effortless, lit-from-within glow and made it accessible for all of us, with an emphasis on keeping things simple and stress-free. Bobbi advised, "When you're done with your makeup, look in the mirror, make sure you have nothing in your teeth, and stop looking. Just go have fun."
She has created TikTok-famous makeup and skincare products for her brand Jones Road. Now, Bobbi is answering some of the most frequently asked beauty questions to make getting ready easy and enjoyable.
What products should I apply for that "no makeup" look?
Jones Road What the Foundation Tinted Moisture Balm
"Most people need products that cover, whether it's under the eyes or some sun spots. It's good to have something to just erase it away. If I want to have more of a natural glow, I will start with What the Foundation."
Jones Road The Best Pencil
"There are days where I don't wear any makeup and I look in the mirror and I'm like 'Oh my god, I look tired' because you know what, I probably am. On those 'no makeup' makeup days, I always need a pencil under my eyes because I like having a little depth underneath. So, I put a little pencil on."
This pencil comes in six shades.
Jones Road The Face Pencil
"Then, if I'm red anywhere, I put a little pencil on, usually around my nose."
There are 25 easy-to-blend shades to choose from.
Jones Road Miracle Balm
"I grab two Miracle Balms, Tawny and Sunkissed to look a little bronze. Basically, all I do is break the seal, press it with my fingers and I don't do a lot. I just do it on my cheeks, on my forehead. I do put it on my neck."
"Then, I do my favorite thing with the Miracle Balm in Magic Hour, which has iridescence to it. It's really illuminating. I don't put it everywhere, but I put it on the cheeks and I love when I look outside and I turned my face to the side and it's strategically catching the light. It just looks so pretty."
Miracle Balm comes in eight shades.
Jones Road The Mascara
"Sometimes, I'll throw on a mascara, but because I wear glasses I get away with less."
How do I hydrate dry skin in the winter?
Jones Road Eye Cream
"I'm gonna start with the eye cream because there are so many eye creams on the market. What I love about this one is when you put it on, it's like it almost feels a little wet. And that just means it's hydrating the area. It's not just sitting on the skin and not going away. There's plenty of those that won't go away I'm like what's the point? It also works really well with your pencils."
Jones Road Miracle Cream
The Miracle Cream is essential if you're a woman of a certain age or if your skin is just dry in December, January, and February. When you use it, you're like 'Oh my god. This is really a miracle."
"For someone younger and doesn't have that super crazy dry skin, it might be too much for you. You can also use this on different parts of your body."
Jones Road Light Moisture Cream
"The Light Moisture Cream is kind of a sister product to the miracle cream. It is really just a lighter version of the Miracle Cream."
Jones Road The Oil Stick On-the-Go Dewiness
"Sometimes, I'm so dry that there are times where I use the Oil Stick after I'm done with makeup. I put it everywhere and I'm like, Oh my god, I look so much better. When you're dry and dehydrated, it really affects everything. It's a good product to use when I'm on the go and can't pack a lot of things. I can just put it on with my fingers. I just tap, tap, tap."
What do you think is the best way to apply eye makeup? Do tools really make a difference?
Jones Road Eyeshadow Brushes
"We make really great brushes. I love our brushes, they're made in Italy. They're really good quality. It's just easier to use a brush for a powdered eyeshadow."
- The Eye Fluffy Brush is the fundamental eye brush.
- The Eye Blending Brush delivers a soft focus.
- The Eye Detail Brush is just what you need for precision.
Jones Road Sparkle Wash Liquid Glitter
"With a product like Sparkle Wash, you can take it out and put it on using your fingers. The tools you use really depend on the product."
Jones Road Just a Sec Bright Eyes
"We have an eyeshadow called Just a Sec, which is a powder that's almost like a cream to a powder. It feels very marshmallowy, but you put it on and it stays on it never ever goes off until you take it off. But your finger is totally fine for that."
What is the best way to apply foundation?
Jones Road The Skin Brush
"I could use my fingers or use The Skin Brush for foundation. I love those tapered brushes. Foundation can age the skin so quickly, so I always go over it with my fingers afterward to make the foundation look skin-like."
