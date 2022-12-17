Machine Gun Kelly Shares Video of Leeches Squirming Over His Belly Button

Watch : Megan Fox Gives Machine Gun Kelly a Glam Makeover

My bloody BFFs.

On Dec. 16, Machine Gun Kelly took to his Instagram Stories to share a hair-raising video of himself getting up close and personal with some slimy, blood sucking leeches. In the clip, captioned "My best friends," the "My Bloody Valentine" singer lies down shirtless as the creepy crawlers squirm around his belly-button.

The 32-year-old didn't elaborate on what he was doing with the predatory worms. Leech therapy on the navel is believed to help to detoxify the liver and digestive system, while improving blood flow, and dates back to ancient Egyptian times.

Blood seems to be a common theme for MGK. When proposing to Megan Fox in in January, he presented the 36-year-old actress with a massive engagement ring that consists of a tear-drop-shaped diamond and emerald gemstones, representing their birthstones, joined and perched on a silver magnetic band of thorns. By design, if Megan attempts to take it off, the thorns would dig into her skin.

"If she tries to take it off, it hurts," MGK told Vogue. "Love is pain!"