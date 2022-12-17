Rihanna Shares First Look at Her and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy With Adorable TikTok Video

Rihanna publicly posted an image of her and A$AP Rocky's son for the first time, in the form of a video. Watch her cute reveal of their baby boy.

Oh, baby!

Seven months after giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky's first child, Rihanna has publicly shared an image of their son for the first time. On Dec. 17, the "Umbrella" singer posted a TikTok video of the baby boy. She jokingly captioned the clip, "Hacked."

In the edited video, the music artists' son, whose name has not been made public, appears smiling while buckled into a car seat with a SensorSafe sensor for extra protection. 

"Ooh!" Rihanna exclaims, then adds, "You're trying to get Mommy's phone."

The post also includes a clip of the child yawning in the seat and covered from the waist down with a fuzzy blanket as the car they're riding in drives through a city.

Rihanna gave birth to the baby May 13 and has since then returned to work. In November, she spoke to E! News at her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway show about her life as a new mom, saying she's found herself acting like her own mother, Monica Braithwaite.

"It is weird," the pop star told E!'s Justin Sylvester. "Even the little things that annoy me about her, I do it. I literally make all of the same faces. I say the same things. I clear my throat the same way. I move my mouth the same way."

She added, "I either never noticed it or it never happened until I had a baby."

TikTok / Rihanna, Getty Images

At the fashion show, Rihanna also talked to British Vogue about her son, calling him "the happiest baby." She added, "He's fun. No matter what you're doing or what you're feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away."

