Rihanna Shares First Look at Her and A$AP Rocky's Baby Boy With Adorable TikTok Video

Watch : Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Pack on the PDA in Barbados

Oh, baby!

Seven months after giving birth to her and A$AP Rocky's first child, Rihanna has publicly shared an image of their son for the first time. On Dec. 17, the "Umbrella" singer posted a TikTok video of the baby boy. She jokingly captioned the clip, "Hacked."

In the edited video, the music artists' son, whose name has not been made public, appears smiling while buckled into a car seat with a SensorSafe sensor for extra protection.

"Ooh!" Rihanna exclaims, then adds, "You're trying to get Mommy's phone."

The post also includes a clip of the child yawning in the seat and covered from the waist down with a fuzzy blanket as the car they're riding in drives through a city.

Rihanna gave birth to the baby May 13 and has since then returned to work. In November, she spoke to E! News at her Savage x Fenty Vol. 4 runway show about her life as a new mom, saying she's found herself acting like her own mother, Monica Braithwaite.