The Hills’ Heidi Montag Shares New Photos of Baby Boy Ryker Pratt

The Hills star Heidi Montag posted a festive TikTok about her newborn son Ryker, who she welcomed last month with husband Spencer Pratt.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Dec 17, 2022 2:38 AMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesHeidi MontagSpencer PrattCeleb KidsCelebrities
Watch: Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2

Heidi Montag's baby boy is ready for his close up.

The Hills alum shared new images of her newborn Ryker, whom she shares with husband Spencer Pratt along with 5-year-old son Gunner. In a series of TikToks posted Dec. 15, Heidi gleefully introduces her son to the world with one video showing a before-and-after pregnancy look. 

She captioned her post, "Here is Ryker! So happy!"

In another clip, Heidi embraces the holiday season by cradling Ryker close to her as a TikTok filter reads, "All I want for Christmas…Exactly what you'd expect" with the 36-year-old cheerfully pointing at the baby boy. Heidi also shared a behind-the-scenes look into Ryker's "first interview," where he's dressed in a blue onesie. As Heidi tells him, "Ready for your close-up? Doing good buddy, doing good," Ryker is seen sleeping in Heidi's arms.

A rep for Heidi and Spencer confirmed to E! News on Nov. 17 that Heidi had welcomed Ryker at 11:13 a.m.

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

Per the rep, Heidi and her newborn were happy and healthy.

TikTok

Trending Stories

1

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ Mom Connie Speaks Out After His Death

2

The Ellen Show’s Andy Lassner Reflects on tWitch's “Light”

3

Tristan Thompson & Maralee Nichols Reportedly Agree on Child Support

Prior to the news, Heidi shared an update of herself in the car on Nov. 17, saying, "This is the real thing. I couldn't tell if my water broke."

TikTok

Recalling the labor, Heidi told Entertainment Tonight on Dec. 14 that "from beginning to finish it was only like an hour and 15 minutes. It was very fast."

TikTok

As for glimpses into Ryker's personality, Heidi says he "has an incredible temperament."

"He's so easy," she noted. "Every time I've needed him to sleep, he's slept. He's just so sweet and calm. You can tell he's just a really a calm, relaxed baby."

