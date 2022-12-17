Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Unveil Regal Holiday Card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle revealed their 2022 holiday card, showing them at the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York earlier this month.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making sure the holiday season is merry and bright. 

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their 2022 holiday card on Dec. 16, sharing a black-and-white photo of themselves holding hands while attending the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York earlier this month.

"Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the couple wrote on their card. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year."

The card was signed from Harry and Meghan, and, unlike last year's festive holiday card, their kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 18 months, were not featured in the image.

Harry dressed in a suit and Meghan wore a white Louis Vuitton gown while being honored at the Dec. 6 gala for their non-profit work through their Archewell Foundation. 

The Sussexes' message comes three days after Prince William and Kate Middleton released their family photo for their annual Christmas card, looking laidback in jeans and holding hands with Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Courtesy of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex

While Harry and Meghan didn't share a new portrait with their kids this season, they gave fans several glimpses into their home life on their Netflix series, Harry & Meghan, with their Archewell Productions serving as one of its production companies. 

"We've been really conscious of protecting our kids as best as we can," Meghan said onscreen, "and also understanding the role that they play in this really historic family." 

For a look at Archie and Lilibet's adorable photos from the docuseries, keep scrolling. 

