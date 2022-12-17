Sister Wives: See Meri Brown’s Post on "Inner Peace" One Month Before Confirming Kody Brown Split

Watch : Sister Wives Stars Meri & Kody Brown Have SPLIT

Meri Brown is focusing on the future amid her split from Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star took to her social media in November with multiple messages that gave insight on what she was up to just one month before confirming she and Kody had called it quits on their 32-year polygamous relationship. The couple revealed their breakup in a Dec. 15 preview for the upcoming Sister Wives: One on One special.

The 51-year-old—who shares 27-year-old Leon with Kody—appeared to have had positive thoughts for what was to come on before the teaser aired. As she put it in a Nov. 9 Instagram post, "The future is bright and holds the promise of hope, the fulfillment of dreams, the excitement of creation!"

And at the time, Meri not only nodded towards the future, but also looked back on her journey in life.

"I am at peace with me, with my past, with the experiences that have shaped who I am," she continued, without mentioning Kody. "I am exhilarated for what is coming in my future, for the things I'm creating, for the impact I can have on the world around me."