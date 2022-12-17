Jean Smart Teases Hacks Season 3 Requires Her to Drive a Bulldozer

Watch : Babylon Star Jean Smart PERFECTLY Sums Up Film

If you ever need help clearing a bunch of rubble, give Jean Smart a call.

The star of HBO Max's Hacks, which is currently in production on its third season, revealed that she's been tasked with learning some very specific new skills for the upcoming episodes.

"We're having a blast," she told The Rundown's Erin Lim Rhodes at the Babylon premiere Dec. 15. "I had to learn how to drive a bulldozer the other day."

We can't say we've ever taken time to think about Deborah Vance on a bulldozer, but now we've never needed to see anything more.

Jean also teased that we can look forward to her new hunky co-star giving her a lift.

"I had to get bench-pressed by Luke Macfarlane, a very handsome young actor," Jean said, "which was kind of embarrassing."

Sounds like a pretty solid day at the office!

Jean revealed that season three of Hacks, which has earned her two consecutive Emmys, began production on Nov. 28. Wearing a shirt reading "The Bitch Is Back," Jean posted a photo on Instagram captioned: "Back to work, first day of shooting season 3. Yay!"