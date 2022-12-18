15 Amazon Home Decor Pieces That Don't Actually Look Like They’re From Amazon

So you want the chicest home decor out there without breaking the bank? We hear you. This roundup has all the best mirrors, vases, art, accent chairs and more at affordable prices.

By Ella Chakarian Dec 18, 2022
amazon home decor

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Curating the perfect space does not have to cost you an arm and a leg! Turn to Amazon for all your home decor needs that won't totally break the bank.

If you don't know where to begin your search for the chicest home decor, we've got you covered with this Amazon home decor guide. We've featured mirrors, candlestick holders, furniture, stylish toothpick holders, Matisse-inspired artwork and so much more so that you can make your house feel like a (super trendy) home.

Keep scrolling and get to shopping all the best Amazon home decor!

GenSwin LED Flameless Flickering Battery Operated Candles with 10-Key Remote Control

These flickering battery operated candles are currently on sale and have over 3,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. One review shares, "I didn't read full description before I bought it but I was surprised it was made with real glass, a real wax like substance on the inside and the flicker affect is really beautiful. I don't use real candles and this truly gives me back the joy of using a candle! Very impressed with the product. It's hard to find quality items these days."

$40
$26
Amazon

White Ceramic Vase Set 2 for Modern Home Decor

Upgrade your plant parenting with these modern ceramic vases from Amazon. They're so chic and minimalistic, so they'll look good in any space! Plus, they're currently on sale.

$50
$30
Amazon

Bubble Candle - Cube Soy Wax Candles

These bubble candles are so trendy and fashion-forward, with over 1,000 positive reviews on Amazon. One review raves, "One of the of the best candle purchases I have ever made."

$20
$19
Amazon

DaizySight Acrylic Flower Vase for Aesthetic Room Decor

For a statement decor piece, check out this acrylic flower vase in bright pink. It can be filled with all your favorite florals or simply stacked on top of coffee table books for some versatility.

$25
$18
Amazon

Kate and Laurel Estero Modern Metal Wall Mirror with Shelf, Gold

This contemporary style mirror with a built-in shelf is as chic as it is functional. It's the perfect mirror for an entryway, bathroom or bedroom. Plus, it's currently on sale!

$94
$75
Amazon

JINCHAN Area Rug 4x6

This area rug will add an elevated touch to any space. It comes in so many different sizes and colors, too, to fit whatever vibe you're going for.

$97
$68
Amazon

Onelux Mobile C Shaped End Table

Upgrade your living space with this C-shaped end table from Amazon. If you're weary about the price, check out this review that shares, "Loved the sturdiness of the stand due to the acrylic thickness. No bouncing around as I typed on my computer."

$168
Amazon

JIMEI Marble Toothpick Holder with Lid

You probably didn't know you needed this marble toothpick holder until right now... look how chic it is!

$22
Amazon

BLOFLO Decorative Tray Wave Shaped Natural Wooden Trays for Decor

This wooden tray can be used to hold jewelry, candles, makeup and so much more. One review shares, "This tray is minimal and quite beautiful. The curved shape and wavy lines are reminiscent of a Japanese zen garden. This is quite pretty on a countertop, and it can hold any number of items. Although the top is ridged, as long as the item you place on it is wider than the ridges, it will sit level. This is also good for displaying healing crystals, or for storing the jewelry you wear frequently."

$28
Amazon

Lily's Home Countertop Wave Wine Rack, Wood, Elegant and Modern, Table Top Wine Storage (Oak, 14 Bottles)

Every wine lover needs the perfect display for all their favorite bottles, like this wave wine rack that fits 14 bottles. It's such a unique piece that can elevate any space.

$45
Amazon

Matisse Poster - 8x10

What's a home without art? Snag this affordable Matisse poster to begin your very own personal art wall.

$13
Amazon

Hobby Lobby Home Decor Carved Elegant Gold Arch & Flourish Wall Mirror for Vanities, Living Rooms, Events

If you're on the hunt for the chicest mirror on Amazon, this gold arch carved mirror is just what you need. It's super elegant and will make any space feel sophisticated.

$130
Amazon

Kate and Laurel Ulani Round Metal Nesting Accent Tables, 2 Piece, Gold, 2 Each

These nesting accent tables in gold are super stylish and functional. They also come in four other color options. One review shares, "This set could not have been easier to assemble! No tools needed, and honestly the "hardest" part was unwrapping the very thorough packaging! They look and feel high quality, and they're perfect for our little coffee nook. They're exactly what I wanted, and you can't beat the price!"

$160
Amazon

Yaheetech Velvet Accent Chair

This velvet accent chair is the furniture piece your space was missing. It also comes in two different colors, all of them as chic as the next.

$90
Amazon

Vixdonos Taper Glass Candlestick Holders

If you're looking for candlestick holders that are cute enough to be used as decor when you're not lighting up a candle, these glass ones on Amazon for just $17 are perfect.

$17
Amazon

