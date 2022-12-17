Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Baby Malti Are Happy as Clams at the Aquarium

We're suckers for this adorable family outing.
Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra recently spent some quality time with their 11-month-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at a Los Angeles aquarium. The Baywatch actress posted the image of the sweet family to her Instagram Dec. 15, where each person is bundled up for the winter.
In the photo, Nick—donning a black hat and coat—holds Malti (whose face is covered with a white heart) in his arms, while Priyanka sports a white beanie and sweater. The party of three is captured in front of a tank, with a jellyfish swimming in the background.
Priyanka captioned the image, "Family #aquarium #familyday #love."
The 40-year-old's post comes weeks after Nick dedicated a romantic tribute to his wife in honor of their anniversary. Sharing snapshots from their stunning 2018 wedding ceremony, Nick reflected on how fast time has passed by since they tied the knot.
"And just like that it's been 4 years," Nick captioned his Dec. 1 post. "happy anniversary my love."
Priyanka also shared a message of her own, accompanied by a picture of the two of them dancing.
"Find yourself a guy that reminds you everyday that you're loved," she said. "Happy anniversary babe."
Throughout the course of 2022, the spouses have been by each other's sides for support, even as they weathered a medical scare involving Malti spending more than 100 days in the neonatal intensive care unit. Following Malti's return home, a source told E! News over the summer that the couple are "doing great."
"They really are so in love, like they're still in their honeymoon phase," the source said. "It's very cute and sweet. Malti is home, and Priyanka is very organized. She knows all the tips and tricks to take care of her."