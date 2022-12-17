The Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Reflects on Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ True “Light”

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Remembers "tWitch" in Touching Tribute

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' light lives on.

The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner is offering some insight into who tWitch was both on TV, as the show's DJ, and away from the spotlight.

"So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch," Andy wrote on Instagram Dec. 16 following tWitch's death by suicide. "Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him. The thing is - it's all true. It's all real."

Andy went on to offer a message to those with deep feelings about his passing at age 40.

"Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves," he continued. "They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was. He made everything about you. He made you feel like the most important person in the world. And he did this for everybody. Not just the people he needed or that were "important". He did it for everybody. It's doesn't sound real. But it is. All of it."