The Ellen Show Producer Andy Lassner Reflects on Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ True “Light”

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' light lives on.
The Ellen Show executive producer Andy Lassner is offering some insight into who tWitch was both on TV, as the show's DJ, and away from the spotlight.
"So many people on social media are posting pictures of themselves with Twitch," Andy wrote on Instagram Dec. 16 following tWitch's death by suicide. "Talking about their close friendships with him. Talking about the texts they exchanged with him just last week. Talking about the conversation they once had with him. The thing is - it's all true. It's all real."
Andy went on to offer a message to those with deep feelings about his passing at age 40.
"Those who knew him are not trying to make this tragedy about themselves," he continued. "They are just trying to convey to you who Twitch was. He made everything about you. He made you feel like the most important person in the world. And he did this for everybody. Not just the people he needed or that were "important". He did it for everybody. It's doesn't sound real. But it is. All of it."
Andy spent years working side-by-side with tWitch, appearing with him on the Ellen Show from tWitch's debut in 2014 until the show's final episode in 2022.
So, take it from him: "He was everyone's friend," Andy reassured fans. "He really did care for every single person who worked at the show and everyone in his life. And the thing is if you met him just once - you felt that feeling. That light. That's why I think you and I are hurting. Because we all counted on him. He was our flame. Our joy. Our dancer."
And in conclusion, Andy reminded viewers to remain thankful for the smiles he brought them.
"There was a heavy burden that none of us realized he was carrying," he wrote. "He must have been so tired. But we didn't know because he never wanted it to be about him. Ever. So now we can either spend all of our time wondering why and how and never being satisfied with the answers we imagine. Or we can focus on being grateful for the gift he gave us by allowing us to take light from his flame."
"The thing is that light still burns in us," he shared. "All of us. Let's try and share that light with the people we love. It's really all we can do. And that's enough. It's more than enough."
