This Amazon Knit Sweater With 6,600+ 5-Star Reviews Is Currently on Sale

This cable-knit oversized sweater is warm, trendy and would even make a perfect gift for the fashionista in your life.

By Ella Chakarian Dec 17, 2022 11:00 AMTags
If you don't already have the perfect cold-weather sweater that is comfy, cozy and cute, don't worry! We've found the perfect one on Amazon for you.

This chunky cable-knit sweater comes in 27 different color options— yes, 27!— and ranges from sizes X-small to XX-large. It's the perfect oversized turtleneck sweater with loose sleeves that you can relax in, run errands in or even dress up for a winter evening outfit with the right accessories. It would look perfect paired with trousers, leather pants, layered over slip dresses and so much more!

One Amazon reviewer shares, "This is the perfect sweater! Both comfy and cute with tons of color options. The fabric is nice and the fit is perfect for a sweater— not too tight but not too balloon-y either."

Another review explains the fit in more detail: "I'm normally a small but I sized up to a medium and it was absolutely perfect for the look I was going for, which was oversized! It's very lightweight (like won't suffocate you in warmth) and is the best thing for fall/winter! Really happy I got this! I'm 4'9 at 132lbs for reference! It falls past my waist, but not past my butt which is perfect!"

Scroll below to shop the on-sale, trendy cable-knit sweater for yourself.

Dokotoo Womens 2022 Winter Fall Solid Turtleneck High Neck Balloon Long Sleeve Sweaters Pullover Outerwear

This Amazon knit sweater is exactly what your winter wardrobe was missing. Get it on sale in any of the 27 color options.

$53
$40
Amazon

