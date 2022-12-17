This Amazon Knit Sweater With 6,600+ 5-Star Reviews Is Currently on Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If you don't already have the perfect cold-weather sweater that is comfy, cozy and cute, don't worry! We've found the perfect one on Amazon for you.

This chunky cable-knit sweater comes in 27 different color options— yes, 27!— and ranges from sizes X-small to XX-large. It's the perfect oversized turtleneck sweater with loose sleeves that you can relax in, run errands in or even dress up for a winter evening outfit with the right accessories. It would look perfect paired with trousers, leather pants, layered over slip dresses and so much more!

One Amazon reviewer shares, "This is the perfect sweater! Both comfy and cute with tons of color options. The fabric is nice and the fit is perfect for a sweater— not too tight but not too balloon-y either."

Another review explains the fit in more detail: "I'm normally a small but I sized up to a medium and it was absolutely perfect for the look I was going for, which was oversized! It's very lightweight (like won't suffocate you in warmth) and is the best thing for fall/winter! Really happy I got this! I'm 4'9 at 132lbs for reference! It falls past my waist, but not past my butt which is perfect!"

Scroll below to shop the on-sale, trendy cable-knit sweater for yourself.