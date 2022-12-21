Why Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Wants Husband Tyler Baltierra to Join OnlyFans

Watch : Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gets Candid About Husband Tyler Baltierra

You may see abs, but Catelynn Lowell sees dollar signs.

As Tyler Baltierra, 30, continues heating up Instagram by documenting his fitness transformation, his wife can't help but react to all the buzz those shirtless photos have been receiving.

"I'm trying to get him to sign up for OnlyFans," Catelynn, 30, told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Boy, we could be racking in some dough. We'll never have to work a day in our lives if you start OnlyFans."

All jokes aside, Catelynn is totally impressed by her husband's work ethic and the changes he has made. In fact, it's inspired her to break a sweat.

"I go to the gym five days a week now," she said. "I think it's good for his mental health and I'm glad to see that he's just working on things that he has been wanting to do for years and he's succeeding and getting stronger."