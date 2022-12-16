See The Favourite Co-Stars Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone Reunite on Set of New Movie in New Orleans

Watch : Joe Alwyn & Margaret Qualley Dish on Complex Stars at Noon Roles

This Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone reunion is royally perfect.

The pair, who played a married couple in the 2018 film The Favourite, were recently spotted together on the set of their new film, And.

In the Dec. 13 snap, the two are seen smiling as Emma—dressed in a purple long sleeve with a burnt orange coat—is seated inside a blue car. As she holds up her phone, Joe, donning grey trousers and a striped shirt, leans over from outside the car as a gold ring is spotted on that finger.

Though no plot details about And have been released so far, the movie's star-studded cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau.

The film, which also sees Joe and Emma reunite with The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, comes amid a busy year for the Mary Queen of Scots actor.