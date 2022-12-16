See The Favourite Co-Stars Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone Reunite on Set of New Movie in New Orleans

This Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone reunion is royally perfect.
The pair, who played a married couple in the 2018 film The Favourite, were recently spotted together on the set of their new film, And.
In the Dec. 13 snap, the two are seen smiling as Emma—dressed in a purple long sleeve with a burnt orange coat—is seated inside a blue car. As she holds up her phone, Joe, donning grey trousers and a striped shirt, leans over from outside the car as a gold ring is spotted on that finger.
Though no plot details about And have been released so far, the movie's star-studded cast also includes Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley and Hong Chau.
The film, which also sees Joe and Emma reunite with The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos, comes amid a busy year for the Mary Queen of Scots actor.
In addition to starring films Stars at Noon and Catherine Called Birdy, as well as the limited series Conversations with Friends—based on the Sally Rooney novel of the same name—he's also continued his musical collaborations with longtime girlfriend Taylor Swift.
Joe is credited under his pseudonym William Bowery for co-writing "Sweet Nothing" on Taylor's Midnights album. Previously, he also worked on Taylor's 2020 albums folklore and evermore by helping create tracks "exile," "betty" and "champagne problems."
The "All Too Well" singer revealed William to be Joe in 2020 while diving deeper into folklore's creation process.
"Joe plays piano beautifully and he's always just playing and making things up and kind of creating things," Taylor said. "And 'exile' was crazy because Joe had written that entire piano part."