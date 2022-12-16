Taye Diggs Weighs in on Returning for a How Stella Got Her Groove Back Sequel

Watch : Nia Long & Taye Diggs Talk Mid-Life Crises, Best Man Series & More

Taye Diggs is ready to get his groove on—again.

The actor returns as Harper Stewart from The Best Man films in Peacock's new miniseries The Best Man: The Final Chapters. But there's one rom-com role from his repertoire that E! News' Justin Sylvester would love to see him reprise: Winston Shakespeare from How Stella Got Her Groove Back.

As for whether the actor would be down to reunite with leading lady Angela Bassett for a sequel to the 1998 film? "One hundred percent," Taye exclusively revealed on the Dec. 15 episode of E! News.

"She would totally do it," added Taye's The Final Chapters co-star Nia Long, who even pitched herself for the film, stating, "I should direct it. Call, Angie."

While fans may have to wait to see Taye and Angela—who recently scored a 2023 Golden Globe nomination for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—back onscreen together, rom-com fans will soon find out what the cast of The Best Man have been up to over the years.