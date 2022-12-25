See All the Adorable Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Arrival in 2022—Only 4 Are Nick Cannon's!

Watch : Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

Oh baby!

What a year it has been in the kids department for Hollywood's biggest stars. In 2022 alone, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rebel Wilson, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence all became moms for the first time.

And while each parent has a different perspective on how much—or how little—they want their share their child with the world, one thing is certain: Motherhood has changed their lives forever.

"He's fun," Rihanna told British Vogue when asked to share her favorite thing about her 7-month-old son with A$AP Rocky. "No matter what you're doing or what you're feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away." And for those wondering, no, we still don't know this baby boy's name.

While some may be celebrating parenthood for the first time this holiday season, others have much more experience.

Before the arrival of his 12th child in 2023, Nick Cannon added four members to his ever-expanding family: Son Legend in July with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell in September, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin in November with Abby De La Rosa.