See All the Adorable Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Arrival in 2022—Only 4 Are Nick Cannon's!

Jennifer Lawrence, Jhené Aiko, Rebel Wilson and Rihanna are just some of the stars who became moms in 2022. Look back on all the famous parents who welcomed babies in the last 12 months.

By Mike Vulpo Dec 25, 2022 3:00 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesNick CannonCelebritiesThe Year In
Watch: Celebrity Babies Born in 2022: Kylie Jenner, RiRi and More

Oh baby! 

What a year it has been in the kids department for Hollywood's biggest stars. In 2022 alone, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Rebel Wilson, Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence all became moms for the first time. 

And while each parent has a different perspective on how much—or how little—they want their share their child with the world, one thing is certain: Motherhood has changed their lives forever.  

"He's fun," Rihanna told British Vogue when asked to share her favorite thing about her 7-month-old son with A$AP Rocky. "No matter what you're doing or what you're feeling, when he smiles at you, everything else goes away." And for those wondering, no, we still don't know this baby boy's name. 

While some may be celebrating parenthood for the first time this holiday season, others have much more experience.

Before the arrival of his 12th child in 2023, Nick Cannon added four members to his ever-expanding family: Son Legend in July with Bre Tiesi, daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell in September, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin in November with Abby De La Rosa.

photos
Meet Nick Cannon's Family

And he may not be done yet. When asked if his family will grow further, he told Billboard in November, "I don't know, man. I have no idea. I think I'm good right now!"

As they say, there's no gift like the present. As the year comes to an end, keep scrolling to see all the babies who made their arrival in 2022.

Instagram
Billie Lourd & Austen Rydell

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens actress welcomed her second child with her husband on Dec. 12. 

Instagram
Tia Booth & Taylor Mock

The Bachelor Nation star and her fiancé took to Instagram on Dec. 7 to share the news that they have welcomed their first child together, a baby boy. 

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Nick Cannon & Abby De La Rosa

Nick welcomed his 11th child, his third with Abby, when baby girl Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon was born in November.

Instagram
Jesse Tyler Ferguson & Justin Mikita

The couple announced Nov. 15 on Instagram that they welcomed their second baby, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita.

 

Laurie Bailey/@lauriebaileyphoto
Rebel Wilson

The actress welcomed her first child, a daughter named Royce Lillian, who was born via surrogate in November. 

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Michelle Williams & Thomas Kail

Michelle and Thomas added to their family this year with the arrival of their second child together, joining 2-year-old son Hart. She also welcomed Matilda Ledger, 17, with the late Heath Ledger.

Instagram
Chanel West Coast & Dom Fenison

Chanel welcomed a baby girl named Bowie Breeze Fenison in November.

Instagram
Romee Strijd & Laurens van Leeuwen

Romee gave birth to a girl named June van Leeuwen on Nov. 11.

Instagram
Kate Mara & Jamie Bell

The couple welcomed a baby boy in November and also share a 3-year-old daughter.

Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt

The Hills stars welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Ryker Pratt, on Nov. 17.

Instagram
Jhené Aiko & Big Sean

The couple welcomed a baby boy named Noah Hasani on Nov. 8.

Instagram
Mandy Moore & Taylor Goldsmith

This is a family of four! The actress gave birth to her second son, Ozzie, in October.

Instagram
Gabby Barrett & Cade Foehner

The American Idol alum welcomed son Augustine Boone Foehner on Oct. 27.

Instagram
Christina Perri & Paul Costabile

The spouses welcomed Pixie Rose Costabile ⁣on Oct. 22, two years after the loss of their newborn daughter Rosie.

Instagram
Nick Cannon & Brittany Bell

On Sept. 30, the Wild 'N Out star revealed that he and Brittany Bell welcomed their third child together, Rise Messiah Cannon. Nick is now a father of 10. 

Instagram
Hilaria Baldwin & Alec Baldwin

The It's Complicated actor, 64, and wife Hilaria Baldwin welcomed their seventh child together on Sept. 22, a baby girl named Ilaria Catalina Irena.

Instagram
Ashley Greene & Paul Khoury

The Twilight actress became a mom to a baby girl named Kingsley Rainn Khoury on Sept. 16.

Instagram
Vanessa Grimaldi & Joshua Wolfe

The couple became parents on Sept. 29, announcing the arrival of Winston Franco Wolfe

Instagram
Trisha Paytas & Mose Hacmon

The YouTube star announced the birth of their first child with husband Moses Hacmon, a baby girl named Malibu Barbie Paytas-Hacmon, on Sept. 15.

Instagram
Nick Cannon & LaNisha Cole

On Sept. 15, the Wild N' Out star announced he recently welcomed his ninth child, his first with model LaNisha Cole, a baby girl named Onyx Ice Cole Cannon.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock
Nessa Diab & Colin Kaepernick

Nessa announced on Aug. 28 that the two welcomed their first child together a few weeks prior.

Hulu
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson

On Aug. 5, a rep for the reality star told E! News that she and the Chicago Bulls player welcomed a baby boy via surrogate.

Instagram
Camila Coelho & Ícaro Coelho

The Brazilian fashion and beauty influencer welcomed her first child with husband Ícaro Coelho on Aug. 5. She shared the news on social media, calling their baby boy Kai "our angel."

Adrienne Bailon & Israel Houghton

The couple announced they welcomed a baby boy via surrogate, with Adrienne gushing on Instagram, "Our baby boy is here & we are so in love! If you have followed our love story… you know that our journey to baby has been very challenging. But God is true to His word and His promises."

She added, "All we feel is joy and overwhelming love & gratitude."

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2019/FilmMagic for dcp
Jack Osbourne & Aree Gearheart

The son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne welcomed baby Maple Artemis Osbourne with fiancée Aree Gearheart on July 9. She is the TV personality's fourth daughter.

Instagram
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

They welcomed their second little love bug on July 14, with their rep telling People, "Joe and Sophie are happy to announce the arrival of their baby girl." 

Instagram / Nicky Hilton Rothschild
Nicky Hilton & James Rothschild

Their third child was born in July.

Instagram
Sharna Burgess & Brian Austin Green

On June 28, the couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Zane Walker Green. Sharna captioned a photo of her and the Beverly Hills, 90210 actor holding the baby's hand, "My heart is now forever outside of my body."

Instagram
Nick Cannon & Bre Tiesi

The Maked Singer host welcomed his eighth child, his first with model Bre Tiesi, on June 28. Legendary Cannon weighed 8 pounds and 10 ounces at birth.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Post Malone

Congratulations are in order for the rapper, who announced the arrival of his first child⁠—a baby girl⁠—during a June 13 appearance on Sirius XM's The Howard Stern Show. The news came just weeks after he confirmed to E! News that he and his girlfriend were expecting, with the "Circles" hitmaker saying at the time, "I'm excited for this next chapter in my life, I'm the happiest I've ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad."

photos
View More Photos From 2022 Celebrity Babies

Trending Stories

1

Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas

2

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrate Alabama on Her Birthday

3

See All the Adorable Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Arrival in 2022

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!

Trending Stories

1

Lindsay Lohan Beams in New Holiday Selfie With Husband Bader Shammas

2

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Celebrate Alabama on Her Birthday

3

See All the Adorable Celebrity Babies Who Made Their Arrival in 2022

4

Don't Be a Cotton-Headed Ninnymuggins: Check Out 19 Elf Secrets

5

Bah, Humbug! The Worst Christmas Movies of All-Time