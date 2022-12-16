Lady Susan Hussey Apologizes to Ngozi Fulani After Buckingham Palace Incident

Lady Susan Hussey has apologized to Ms. Ngozi Fulani for her behavior at a Buckingham Palace reception last month.
The former lady-in-waiting to the late Queen Elizabeth II and the founder of the nonprofit Sistah Space addressed the incident at a meeting at the Palace on Dec. 16, Fulani and the Palace confirmed in a joint statement.
"At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani," the statement read. "Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area."
The statement noted that Fulani, "who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended."
In the statement, the Royal Households pledged to "continue their focus on inclusion and diversity, with an enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space, and ensuring these reach all members of their communities."
Now, it appears that both Fulani and Hussey are looking to move forward.
"Both Ms Fulani and Lady Susan ask now that they be left in peace to rebuild their lives in the wake of an immensely distressing period for them both," the statement continued. "They hope that their example shows a path to resolution can be found with kindness, co-operation and the condemnation of discrimination wherever it takes root."
And it's their wish, the statement added, that "at the end of the UN's 16 days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence attention can now return to the important work of Sistah Space in supporting women affected by domestic abuse."
According to the message, King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla as well as additional royal family members "have been kept fully informed and are pleased that both parties have reached this welcome outcome."
Fulani was among the guests to attend a reception Camilla hosted at Buckingham Palace on Nov. 29 to discuss the work being done to end violence against women and girls. After the event, Fulani tweeted that "a member of staff, Lady SH, approached me, moved my hair to see my name badge" and repeatedly asked her where she's from despite Fulani telling her over and over again that she's British.
The following day, Buckingham Palace confirmed that an individual had resigned after making "deeply regrettable comments" during the event. A spokesperson for Prince William and Kate Middleton also issued a statement, making it clear that "racism has no place in our society" and that the "comments were unacceptable."
After the Dec. 16 statement was released, Sistah Space's Instagram account shared the following message: "A heartfelt thank you to all those who have held us up in this difficult time and through the subsequent fall out. Especially those in the Black community who may have been directly affected. Sending love to all."