Britney Spears' Husband Sam Asghari Defends Her NSFW Photos

Watch : Inside Britney Spears & Sam Asghari's Life as Newlyweds

Sam Asghari is ready to back his wife Britney Spears ‘till the world ends.

After the singer shared a few since-deleted NSFW snaps on Dec. 15 to Instagram, her husband spoke out in her defense.

"The only person in the world that gets bullied for posting things like this," model and actor wrote in his Instagram Story on Dec. 16. "I personally preferred she never posted these but who am I to control someone that's been under a microscope and been controlled for most of her life."

Britney and Sam met in 2016 on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party," and married in June 2022 in a small ceremony attended by Paris Hilton, Madonna, Selena Gomez, Donatella Versace and Drew Barrymore.

This is the latest time Sam has come to his wife's defense over her social media habits, expressing frustration towards comments Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline—with whom she shares sons Sean, 17, and Jayden, 16—made over her racy social media posts.

"To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie expect of her butt wich is quite modest these days," Sam wrote on his Instagram Stories in August. "All other posts were implied nudity which can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap."