Jen Shah Reveals If She Will Be Attending RHOSLC's Season 3 Reunion

Watch : Heather Gay Sounds Off on RHOSLC's Future Without Jen Shah

One notable face will be missing from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's upcoming season three reunion.

Currently awaiting her federal fraud case sentencing on Jan. 6, Jen Shah took to Instagram to explain why she won't be joining co-stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose—as well as host Andy Cohen—on this season's reunion special.

"On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the season three reunion," she wrote in a Dec. 16 Instagram statement. "I was disappointed. Because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members."

Season three—which was filmed before she pled guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering on July 11—has heavily focused on Jen's ongoing legal troubles. Upon her sentencing early next year, she could face a maximum of 30 years in prison.

However, Jen goes on to state that she was later invited "out of nowhere" to attend the reunion on Nov. 29, adding, "I was elated to learn I would now have a voice at the reunion."