Jen Shah Reveals If She Will Be Attending RHOSLC's Season 3 Reunion

One notable face will be missing from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's upcoming season three reunion.
Currently awaiting her federal fraud case sentencing on Jan. 6, Jen Shah took to Instagram to explain why she won't be joining co-stars Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks and Whitney Rose—as well as host Andy Cohen—on this season's reunion special.
"On September 14, 2022, I was informed by Bravo executives that I was not invited to attend the season three reunion," she wrote in a Dec. 16 Instagram statement. "I was disappointed. Because I would have no venue to confront inaccuracies and address my storyline with cast members."
Season three—which was filmed before she pled guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering on July 11—has heavily focused on Jen's ongoing legal troubles. Upon her sentencing early next year, she could face a maximum of 30 years in prison.
However, Jen goes on to state that she was later invited "out of nowhere" to attend the reunion on Nov. 29, adding, "I was elated to learn I would now have a voice at the reunion."
But the 49-year-old's reunion appearance would come with one request. She explained, "I was clear with Bravo that out of respect for the courts and a standing judicial order, I would not be in a position to discuss anything related to my legal case or sentencing."
And according to the reality star, the network found her request "unsatisfactory," and that she was "expected to discuss this 'storyline.'"
"That expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being," she concluded her post. "So under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life—my family."
Her reunion absence and upcoming sentencing may put her role on the show at risk. But as Jen's co-star and BFF Heather questioned in an exclusive interview with E! News, "Is there a show without Jen Shah?"
"That is the smallest thing, blip on her radar right now," Heather continued, "so I'm trying not to let it cloud my thoughts either. I'm just thinking of her taking accountability, getting this started and over with so that she can rebuild her life."
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Catch up on past episodes streaming now on Peacock.
