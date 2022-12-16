Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke Shares Message on Confidence and Miss Congeniality Comparisons

Watch : Gretchen Carlson Defends Miss America Swimsuit Changes

Grace Stanke knows a thing or two about confidence.

Fresh from trading in her Miss Wisconsin sash for the Miss America Crown, the 20-year-old got candid about how she practices self-love while embracing all sides of herself—as a nuclear engineering student, classic violinist, water skier and pageant winner sharing just when she feels most beautiful.

"I think every moment of every day when I am just living my best life," Grace exclusively told E! News. "There's something powerful about living in the moment being present, connecting with people and understanding who I'm with. And that's one of the things I'm most excited for as Miss America—to meet people all across the country and just hear stories and share stories."

Meanwhile, when it comes to sharing her number once piece of advice for those sharing the same dreams and aspirations as her, the University of Wisconsin student encourages them to stand tall—high heels and all.