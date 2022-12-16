Brett Eldredge’s Holiday Gift Guide Hits All the Right Notes

We interviewed Brett Eldredge because we think you'll like his picks. Brett is a paid spokesperson for Minted. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If you're looking for holiday cards and personal gifts, Minted is the place to shop. This year, the brand partnered with Brett Eldredge to raise funds for the Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt. The country singer also shared his holiday gift recommendations. He advised, "Give something that fits a lifestyle. If someone loves hiking, give something that is functional and makes it a better experience. If someone loves listening to music, give the gift of a unique vinyl, or record player that will get them even deeper into their love for music."
In addition to picking out some thoughtful holiday gifts, Brett is looking forward to getting some quality time with his loved ones. He said that his favorite part of the holiday season is "the family traditions, both keeping old ones alive and starting new ones." He elaborated, "The older I get, the more I realize the relationships with family and loved ones are most important, and the stories we get to create together. These are my favorite parts of celebrating the holidays."
If you're looking for some ideas, here are Brett's suggestions.
Brett Eldredge's Holiday Gift Picks
Lululemon Tank Tops
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
BE: I was gifted yoga tanks and tshirts from Lululemon. I live in workout gear daily and I am tall which makes it tough to find shirts long enough to workout in sometimes…their tops are extra long in the back, so I love them.
Paperage Dotted Journal Notebook,160 Pages
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
BE: A snazzy journal, something that's rich in character that makes you want to capture life stories in. We all have a story to tell.
This journal comes in 18 colors and it has 5-star Amazon reviews.
Minted Personalized Stationary
"It's always good to connect with people outside of the digital world, and this is a great way to do that!"
Lululemon Adjustable Length Jump Rope
"A jump rope is a jump rope right? I thought so too, but recently I tried the Lululemon jump rope and it is legit. Anyone looking for a little health boost into the new year, this is a great gift!"
Oura Ring Gen3
"If you've ever seen me on stage or in the streets, odds are you've seen me with an Oura ring on. It tracks your sleep and is as stylish as a ring, no screens, nothing! It holds you accountable and helps you get into a healthy rhythm. It's a solid gift!"
ChiliSleep Cube Sleep System- Cooling and Heating Mattress Pad With Individual Temperature Control
"I am a nut for getting good, quality sleep… I tend to get hot at night and it throws my sleep off. The Ooler or chili pad cools the mattress so ya stay chilly in a glorious way! I got one for my parents last year and they loved it. It's really a game changer.
Ten Percent Happier
"A great gift is the gift of meditation. I use Ten Percent Happier daily for meditation to help with anxiety, life challenges, and overall well being. You can easily gift it in the App Store and it is a fantastic gift!"
Better Help
"This is a different subject to approach but if you and a friend have talked about the importance of therapy and they've shown interest after hearing how much it has worked for you, there are ways to go about this. We could all use an unbiased professional to hear all of the stuff going in our life and help us cope."
