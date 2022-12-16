The 20 Coolest Gifts for Sneakerheads That Aren't Just Sneakers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Finding the perfect gift for a sneakerhead is not as easy as it may seem. It takes research and time to impress someone with impeccably cool style, especially if they know exactly what they like! We know it's probably been a rough time out there if you've been aimlessly scrolling for something to gift the shoe enthusiast in your life, which is why we've rounded up the 20 best gifts for sneakerheads that aren't just sneakers.
We're not just talking basic sneakers at the top of everyone's social media pages, either. We've done the digging for unique and useful gift ideas that will knock the socks off any sneakerhead, whether they're a seasoned shoe fanatic or new to the sneaker collecting game.
So, quit with the frantic online shopping and keep reading to find the coolest kicks, shoe-mold candles, sneaker-inspired posters and more to impress any sneaker fanatic in your life this holiday season.
SONGMICS Shoe Rack, 15 Pair Plastic Shoe Storage Organizer Unit
Every shoe fanatic needs to have their cleanest pairs on display. This shoe organizer has 15 clear compartments that you can customize and play around with depending on your space. It's a super functional gift idea that any sneakerhead would definitely put to use.
Comme Des Garçons Play x Converse Chuck Taylor® Hidden Heart High Top Sneaker
The classic Converse silhouette gets an elevated twist with the emblematic Comme Des Garçons peekaboo heart. It's a super trendy everyday sneaker that comes in different colors, all of which would add a chic streetwear vibe to any outfit.
AIR JORDAN 1 Candle - VEGAN - Sneaker Candle
For the sneakerhead who likes to have their shoe obsession displayed everywhere, these vegan Air Jordan 1 candles would make for the perfect gift. One Etsy reviewer shares, "The candle I ordered was just even more beautiful than you could have imagined. Especially for the price. You can see the details on the shoe really well."
2022 Wmns Dunk Low SE 'Fleece - Honeydew'
These creamy white and soft green Nike Dunk Low "Fleece" sneakers are the perfect pair for any trendsetting sneakerhead. It features embroidered trimming, a shaggy fleece material and a retro Nike inscription on the tongue. It's an understated yet unique pair that would look good with any outfit.
Jason Markk Shoe Cleaner Essentials for Shoe Cleaning
Sneakerheads know how to maintain their kicks. If you know a newbie sneaker-lover or someone who needs upgraded cleaning supplies, this Jason Markk shoe cleaning duo that comes with a brush and deep cleaning solution is a great affordable option. One Amazon reviewer writes, "This stuff really works! It's easy to use and removed all the stains and discolorations from all the different types of shoes that I used it on. Hard to believe when I saw the package with a little bottle of solution and a brush that it would work so well!"
Air Force 1 '07 Sneaker
Give the gift of a classic Nike sneaker to the newly minted sneakerhead in your life. It's a reliable and timeless pair that they can pair with literally everything.
Sneaker Led Night Light with 16 Color Remote - Personalized for Free
This acrylic sneaker outline LED light can be controlled with a remote, making it a super neat gift for any sneaker fanatic. Plus, you can get it laser engraved with a sneakerhead's name for free.
New Balance 550 Vintage Indigo Beige
This vintage take on the New Balance 550 has a beige, cream, navy and light blue color combination with the pebble grain "N" logo that is pulled from the exterior material of a basketball. The perfect detailed pair to satisfy a basketball-enthusiast and sneakerhead.
Sneaker Poster Set of 3 (Digital Download)
Any sneakerhead would love sneaker-related artwork. This set of three Nike-inspired posters are available for digital download on Etsy, so you can print, frame and gift them with a personalized touch, and right in time for the holidays. One Etsy reviewer shares, "SUCH GOOD QUALITY! I purchased these to print as a gift and I am obsessed! They printed out in such great quality and I'm so proud to give them as a gift!"
adidas Originals Gazelle Faded Archive
The adidas Gazelle sneaker is a classic. This green pair will go with any casual outfit and is an easy and trendy way to add a pop of color to any outfit.
Sneaker Selfie Mirror | I Like Your Shoes
Mirror, mirror on the wall... who has the coolest sneakers of them all? Give the gift of a never-ending compliment to the sneakerhead in your life with this mirror. One Etsy review shares, "The perfect mirror to admire your shoes— amazing gift for all the shoe lovers out there!"
Air Jordan 1 Retro High '85 'Georgetown'
If you're looking to splurge on a sneakerhead this holiday season, first of all, lucky them, and second of all, the Air Jordan 1 Retro High '85 'Georgetown' is a fine option. The colorway is easy to match with all sorts of outfits, and it has that slightly worn vintage look that is trending these days.
Virgil Abloh. Nike. ICONS By Virgil Abloh
Every seasoned sneakerhead knows Virgil Abloh's name, for his impact in the fashion industry as a design maven. This book provides a look into Virgil Abloh's creative process, including design prototypes, original text messages from Abloh to Nike designers other bits from Nike archives. Any sneaker-obsessed person would cherish this ultra-cool gift.
Nike Dunk Low SE Sail Multi-Camo
Another pair worth the splurge are these multi-camo Nike Dunk Low sneakers. We know the Dunk Low silhouette is seemingly trending everywhere these days, but this colorway is a special take on the style. The sneakers also feature a small basketball decal on the back, making it a unique option for a basketball fanatic.
Sneaker Throne
For a luxe sneaker case, this sneaker throne with remote control LED lights would make such a great gift for a sneakerhead who treats their kicks as a piece of art— as they should!
PUMA x AMI Slipstream Lo Sneakers
For the person who is easing their way into the sneaker game, this AMI Paris and PUMA collab sneaker is a trendy and cool pair to gift them. These Slipstream Lo Sneakers are the perfect everyday pair, without skimping out on the details. It's an elevated sneaker that features a combination of suede, leather and rubber soles with the PUMA and AMI logos at the tongue. It also comes with a pair of white laces that you can swap out for the black and white striped ones.
15 Pair Variety Pack 15 Different Colored Flat Shoelace Sneaker Laces Sport Athletic Shoe Shoestring Laces
A great stocking stuffer idea for a sneakerhead is a pack of multi-colored shoelaces. Adding new laces to sneakers is a great way to give new life to them. This variety pack on Amazon is only $10.
New Balance Wmns 550 White Pink
These New Balance 550 sneakers are pretty in pink. It's the perfect mixed material pair with the signature "N" emblem to gift the person who loves a pop of pink in all their outfits.
Personalised Names Sneakers Print
If you want to gift a certain special sneakerhead something extra special, this personalized sneaker print is such a cute option that anyone would gush over. One Etsy reviews raves, "This is most 100000% the best purchase I've ever made."
adidas Samba Classic
Last but certainly not least, the celeb-loved adidas sneaker that is in its comeback season— the adidas Samba Classic. This sneaker is a classic, and pairs well with all types of outfits. Any sneakerhead would be proud to add a pair to their vast collection.
