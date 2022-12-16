The 20 Coolest Gifts for Sneakerheads That Aren't Just Sneakers

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Finding the perfect gift for a sneakerhead is not as easy as it may seem. It takes research and time to impress someone with impeccably cool style, especially if they know exactly what they like! We know it's probably been a rough time out there if you've been aimlessly scrolling for something to gift the shoe enthusiast in your life, which is why we've rounded up the 20 best gifts for sneakerheads that aren't just sneakers.

We're not just talking basic sneakers at the top of everyone's social media pages, either. We've done the digging for unique and useful gift ideas that will knock the socks off any sneakerhead, whether they're a seasoned shoe fanatic or new to the sneaker collecting game.

So, quit with the frantic online shopping and keep reading to find the coolest kicks, shoe-mold candles, sneaker-inspired posters and more to impress any sneaker fanatic in your life this holiday season.