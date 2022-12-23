Emily in Paris Season 3 Debate: Who Is the Better Boss, Madeline or Sylvie?

Watch : Emily in Paris Season 3: Lily Collins REACTS to Kim Cattrall Cameo Rumors

Warning: This article features spoilers from Emily in Paris season three.

Forget love triangle, Emily in Paris season three kicks off with a work triangle.

For those who may need a refresher, season two ended with Emily (Lily Collins) being torn in two different directions: Stay at Savoir with her longtime boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) or join French mentor Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) at her new company. Unsure of what to do, Emily decides to work for both—resulting in hilarious chaos that only Emily in Paris can create.

And while Emily ultimately chooses to stay in Paris with Sylvie, we found ourselves wondering if she picked the right team. Was Sylvie really the superior employer? Could Emily have had more opportunity under Madeline?

Even Philippine felt torn over Emily's career conundrum, telling E! News, "It is a tug of war between Sylvie and Madeline. And it's very funny and also very grounded and powerful."

So, we here at E! News felt it was only right that we add our two cents into the mix and share two very different stances on who the best Emily in Paris boss is. Here's what we came up with...