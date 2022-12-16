Does Janet Jackson's Son Eissa Know His Mom Is Famous? She Says...

Watch : What Janet Jackson Wears to Feel Most Confident

To most of the world Janet Jackson is a superstar but to her son, she is just: mom

But not for long, it seems. The "Rhythm Nation" singer, who is gearing up for her upcoming Together Again tour, recent shared that her son, Eissa Al Mana, 5, is becoming more aware just how famous his mother is.

"I think his friends are starting to put it together for him," Janet told Today on Dec. 16. "I've kept him away from it all."

And in Spring 2023, when the Together Again tour kicks off, Eissa—whom Janet shares with ex Wissam El Mana—will get a front row seat at what's made his mother a household name. And while the 37-date tour, featuring Ludacris as a special guest, will surely feature Janet's legendary tracks, including "All for You," "Again," and The Pleasure Principle," the five-time Grammy winner also confirmed in an Instagram Story that she'll be releasing new music for the first time since 2015's Unbreakable.