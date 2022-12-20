We Ranked All of Hallmark Channel's 2022 Christmas Movies—Prepare to Say What the Elf

Watch : Hallmark Channel Stars Share Their Favorite Holiday Tunes

We're making a list and checking it twice...

After two months, 31 movies and countless peppermint mochas, Hallmark Channel's 2022 "Countdown to Christmas" came to a jolly end on Dec. 18. As it has done since it launched in 2009, the network's annual holiday event delivered festive fun, fake snow and so. Much. Flannel. And it wa arguably the most stacked C-to-C ever, delivering what was arguably Lacey Chabert's best movie in her long history, the first all-gay offering fronted by Jonathan Bennett and the crossover event of the season: The charm offensive that was a film starring three of the most beloved leading men.

Alas, all good things must come to an end, including this round of cheesy and cheerful TV movies. But that doesn't mean our work is done. No, no, no, the time has come for us to once again rank all 31. Not all heroes wear capes, but we do wear cookie crumb-covered ugly Christmas sweaters. (Per tradition, we did not include Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' nine films as we do occasionally need to see our family and friends and pillows.)