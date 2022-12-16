Too Faced Flash Deal: Save $26 on the Hydrating Hangover Primer That Helps Your Makeup Last All Day

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
After putting in the effort to perfect your makeup application, it can be so annoying to see your glam fading and smearing after just a few hours. If you're familiar with that feeling, your makeup may not be the problem. Focus on the steps you take before putting on makeup. Start with a primer to even out your skin's texture, hydrate, and create the ideal silky canvas for putting on makeup.
The Too Faced Hangover Primer is a stellar product with a devoted following. It hydrates and gives your skin a dewy glow. It also helps your makeup last longer without fading or running. You can even wear it on your bare face to get a nice, smooth look. Using a primer makes a huge difference with how long your makeup lasts.
Right now, there's a can't-miss deal at HSN. You can get two Too Faced Hangover Primers for $48, instead of spending $74 if you bought both products separately. Make sure you always have a backup primer in your makeup bag or you can give one away as a gift.
Too Faced $26 Discount
Too Faced Hangover Face Primer
Put this primer and your face, neck, and anywhere else you apply makeup. Let it absorb, and then apply your makeup as usual.
If you need additional information before you shop, check out these reviews from HSN customers.
Too Faced Hangover Face Primer Reviews
A shopper declared, "This stuff ROCKS!! I absolutely LOVE this stuff!! I am 45 and this makes my face so smooth ,that I feel like its baby skin! I will never be without this product again!! Aside from what it does for my face,it smells so wonderful! It's a MUST have!!"
Another declared, "THE BEST!! the is a re=order, I cannot be without this product. Thank you Two Faced!!"
Someone raved, "I absolutely love this product! Everything about my skin gets better with each use! Being able to use the Flexpay made this experience possible!!"
An HSN customer gushed, "Love, love love this. Never used a primer before, and I don't need to shop around. This is the one I will always use."
A shopper said, "Not all primers are this good. In the category of primers this is one of the best!"
"Best primer ever!! The best primer I have ever used. So soft and leaves your foundation looking smooth and not cakey or flakey. I recommend this for all skin types. Absolutely wonderful," someone wrote.
