Tobey Maguire Makes Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 16-Year-Old Daughter Ruby

Tobey Maguire's daughter Ruby is all grown up.

The actor, 47, stepped out with his 16-year-old daughter for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, Babylon, on Dec. 15. For the occasion, Tobey—who shares Ruby and son Otis, 13, with ex-wife Jennifer Meyer—wore a classic black tuxedo. Meanwhile, Ruby coordinated with her dad, wearing an all-black dress, paired with a red coat and black boots.

Tobey's latest film, in which he acts and serves as executive producer, would be his second on-screen appearance in the past eight years since his 2014 role in Pawn Sacrifice. (Last year, the actor reprised his infamous role as Peter Parker, alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield, in Spider-Man: No Way Home). And ahead of his surprise return to the big screen, Tobey dispelled rumors that he had retired from acting.

"I'll do what I feel called to do," he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. "I suspect I'll be excited when I do it. Like, just whenever the calling appears, I guess."