9 Amazon Makeup Mirrors for the Most Flawless Glam Starting at $9

Every beauty buff knows the importance of a good makeup mirror. Without the proper lighting or angle, how would we achieve that snatched winged eyeliner we've been practicing longer than we'd like to admit?
If you're on the hunt for the best makeup mirror out there that won't break the bank, this roundup of the top makeup mirrors on Amazon is for you. From portable mirrors that are perfect for dorm rooms, small spaces and traveling to glamorous, Hollywood-style vanity mirrors that will have you feeling so luxe, we've picked only the best of the best makeup mirrors for you to choose from.
Keep scrolling to shop the top-rated makeup mirrors on Amazon that will help you achieve the most glam makeup look ever.
Makeup Mirror 72 LED Mirror 3 Color Lighting Modes
This makeup mirror has three different lighting settings, including white light for morning, white and yellow for the afternoon and yellow for nigh-time. The different lighting settings will make any look all the more precise, which is a must! It also has a 90° swivel and storage space for some of your makeup and brushes. Plus, it's on sale for $20.
Makeup Mirror with Lights and 5X Magnification
This makeup mirror is travel friendly since it can lay completely flat, and only $9. It has 90° rotation, three different light adjustment options and is rechargeable. It's super convenient for smaller spaces, like dorm rooms.
NUSVAN Vanity Mirror with Lights
For a classic vanity mirror look that is still compact enough to sit on small surfaces, this vanity mirror with lights is the perfect pick for $50. It's super effective for applying makeup, while looking super cute in any space. It has three lighting modes and comes in black, too.
WEILY W137 Folding Travel Mirror with 72 LED Lights
Another great portable mirror option with LED lights is this folding travel makeup mirror. It can slip into any tote bag or suitcase so easily because of how slim and it is. Don't be fooled by its slimness, though, because it is super bright and perfect for a precise, snatched makeup look.
ZOOEYBEAR 3-in-1 Cosmetic Makeup Storage Box
A makeup mirror and box all in one?! For $18?! Yes, please. This three-in-one battery operated cosmetic makeup storage box also has an LED mirror. It comes in pink and white. One Amazon review calls this box, "The best thing I could have bought for myself."
WEILY Hollywood Makeup Mirror with Lights
This Hollywood glam inspired makeup mirror would look perfect in any space. It has dimmable lights that you can operate with the smart touch screen. It has 360° free rotation, is super durable and currently on sale! It would also make a great gift for any beauty buff in your life.
chooone Makeup Mirror with Lights
This high brightness makeup mirror also has the right amount of space for all your makeup essentials. It's a great mirror, especially for a smaller apartment or dorm room in which you need to keep things organized. It is also adjustable, which is a must for precise makeup application.
LUXFURNI Vanity Mirror with Makeup Lights
If you're looking to splurge on a quality makeup mirror that would make for the perfect vanity, this one from Amazon is a great option. This vanity mirror has a smart touch screen, and would work mounted to the wall or on a tabletop. It also has a 10x zoom magnifying mirror, so you can really get those eyeshadow looks down.
Rechargeable Makeup Mirror with Lights
If you loving watching or making GRWM videos on TikTok while you're doing your makeup, this makeup mirror is for you. The light-up mirror has a phone stand that is perfect for watching makeup tutorials, or even filming your own. We love to see it!
