If You Don’t Have Time for Holiday Shopping, These Gift Cards Are Great Last-Minute Presents

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Did you forget a present for someone? Have you procrastinated until a week before Christmas or Hanukkah and now need to scramble to find gifts? Are you simply not sure what to get your friends or family or even where to begin? We've all been there. But with the holiday shipping cut-off dates approaching and the possibility that you won't be able to squeeze in a trip to the mall, the pressure is on to check everyone off of your gift list. Even so, there's no need to panic because gift cards make the perfect last-minute gift. Gift cards are also a smart pick if you're just not sure what someone would want or what size they wear. If you want to get a gift for someone who shops a lot, they may already have an item that you'd buy for them.
Gift cards are a much more thoughtful gift than people may realize, especially if you pick a gift card from a store you know they love. Giving your friends and family the choice to pick the items they need the most is considerate and generous. Here are some great options from SKIMS, Away Travel, Mejuri, Macy's, Sephora, and more of our favorite stores.
The Best Gift Cards
Sephora
Beauty lovers and novices alike will love getting a Sephora gift card. Even if makeup isn't their thing, they can buy fragrances, skincare, or hair care.
Macy's
Macy's is a great option when it comes to gift cards because they literally have something for everyone, from fashion to beauty and home goods which gives the recipient endless options.
Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor is one of those places that never goes out of style, no matter how much trends change, which is why a gift card from there just makes sense.
J. Crew
Since they tend to be a bit pricey, J. Crew is a great gift card option for those who love high-quality clothes.
SKIMS
Give your loved ones the gift cozy, some game-changing shapewear, super soft pajamas, or a fashionable dress from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS.
Away Travel
Your loved ones can shop for Away luggage and travel accessories with a gift card.
Mejuri
Mejuri has high quality jewelry pieces for every style aesthetic. Let your pals pick out their favorite pieces with a gift card.
Our Place
Our Place is famous for its Always Pan, which replaces eight traditional pieces of cookware. However, if you're not sure what items your friends need or what color they prefer for their kitchen products, it's a great idea to just give them a gift certificate and let them choose. Another nice thing about shopping from Our Place is that they donate 10 meals for every order placed.
REI
If you're shopping for someone who's active and loves the outdoors, they probably love REI. REI has activewear, equipment, and more for men, women, and children. For every gift card purchase, REI will donate $1 to the REI Cooperative
Uncommon Goods
There are so many great reasons to shop Uncommon Goods. All of the items are made by independent designers and artisans. When you shop at Uncommon Goods, you get to choose a cause that you want to support and Uncommon Goods will donate $1.
The Body Shop
Encourage your loved ones to indulge in self-care with a gift certificate from The Body Shop.
Sorel
Your fashionable friends already know what they want to buy, so give them a Sorel gift card. Sorel has boots, sandals, and sneakers for men, women, and children.
Brooklinen
Brooklinen has the softest sheets, blankets, towels, pajamas, and more comfortable must-haves. Let your favorite people choose their cozy must-haves with a gift card.
1800Flowers
Flowers brighten up any room. Your friends can use a 1800Flowers gift card for floral arrangements, gift baskets, plants, and more.
If you have more holiday shopping to get done, check out these gifts for homebodies.
—Originally published December 16, 2022 at 7:28 AM PT.