Why It Took 13 Years to Get Avatar: The Way of Water Into Theaters

Watch : Zoe Saldana Gets Real About Avatar Director James Cameron

As it turned out, moviegoers were pretty darn ready to go back to Pandora.

Only 13 years after Avatar opened in theaters and sailed past Titanic to become the world's highest-grossing movie of all time, and eight years after its tentative first release date, Avatar: The Way of Water raked in $2.3 billion globally—enough for third place all-time behind only its predecessor and Avengers: Endgame.

Not surprisingly, the sequel is vying for Best Picture at the 2023 Oscars on March 12, along with Best Visual Effects (Would you like the statues gift-wrapped, team?), Best Production Design and Best Sound.

Though James Cameron was snubbed in the directing category (he's still nominated as a producer), he was as proud as any papa when his visually superior baby—achieved, just like its predecessor, using technological marvels that had to be invented or fine-tuned expressly for this production—finally opened in theaters in all its 3-D glory.

Not that he ever wanted audiences to focus purely on the spectacle. (Or the three-hour, 12-minute run time.)