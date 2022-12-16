Finally! Why It Took 13 Years to Get Avatar: The Way of Water Into Theaters

Watch : Zoe Saldana Gets Real About Avatar Director James Cameron

Are you ready to go back to Pandora, moviegoers?

Only 13 years after Avatar opened in theaters and sailed past Titanic to become the worldwide highest-grossing movie of all time, and eight years after its tentative first release date, Avatar: The Way of Water is no longer unobtanium. It has arrived at a big screen near you in all its visually superior glory—achieved, just like its predecessor, using technological marvels that had to be invented or fine-tuned expressly for this production.

Not that James Cameron wants you to focus on that part. (Or the three-hour, 12-minute run time.)

"I just wish everybody would realize the last thing in the world I want to talk about is the technology," the director, who penned the screenplay for the original and then turned over 800 pages of world-expanding notes to married writing partners Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver to work on the sequels, told the South China Morning Post. "I'm a writer, I want to talk about the characters, I want to talk about the actors, I want to talk about the cast and how they interpreted those characters, and the dramatic and emotional impact that that creates."



In fact, he added, "I'm bored with the technology! You can't imagine anybody sitting at home and saying, 'Honey, let's go to the movies, they got some new technology!'"