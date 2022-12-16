Kourtney Kardashian Sets the Record Straight on Travis Barker’s Foot Fetish

Watch : Kourtney Kardashian Gives Health Update After IVF Journey

Try to keep up with Kourtney Kardashian's sex life.

After sparking speculation—and even some jabs from her sisters—that husband Travis Barker has a foot fetish, Kourtney confirmed it with a resounding "yes" while taking a lie detector test with sister Khloe Kardashian.

In a Vanity Fair's lie detector test video posted on Dec. 15, Kourtney said she doesn't "personally" doesn't have one, but the Blink-182 drummer is into her feet.

But that wasn't the only risqué revelation Kourtney made while in the hot seat: The Poosh founder also confessed that she and Travis once got caught in an intimate moment.

"Have you guys ever been caught doing the deed?" Khloe quizzed, prompting Kourtney to ask, "In our home?"

After Khloe clarified that she meant to ask if Kourtney and Travis have "been caught outside of your home," Kourtney answered in the affirmative, adding, "You know about it."

"I know," Khloe quipped. "I didn't know we were gonna go down this road. Do you regret doing that?"

It was a simple "nope" from Kourtney, who wed Travis in an Italian ceremony in May.