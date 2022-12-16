What Henry Cavill's Superman Exit Means for Liam Hemsworth's Future on The Witcher

Henry Cavill is not trading in his cape for some additional armor.
Despite the Dec. 14 revelation that Cavill will no longer play Superman, the actor will not be returning to play Geralt on Netflix's The Witcher—the show he stepped down from after filming season three.
Liam Hemsworth was announced as Cavill's replacement for the upcoming fourth season and, according to Deadline, those plans are still in place. The outlet says Cavill's exit was "amicable and Cavill's choice."
Still, that hasn't stopped some fans of the Netflix fantasy drama from petitioning for Cavill to be re-hired, with one fan tweeting, "Is it too late for Henry to return to The Witcher," and another joking, "Liam Hemsworth currently tryna get cameras rolling on The Witcher S4 like it's a hurry-up offense and the previous play is under review."
While some viewers are dismayed, Hemsworth has the backing of a very important figure: Netflix's head of U.S. and Canada scripted series Peter Friedlander.
"There has been a legacy of amazing, iconic characters where the actors have changed and we're hugely optimistic about this," Friedlander told Variety Dec. 14. "We will continue to honor the IP, the fans, the storytelling, all the way through."
He continued, "Henry is an extraordinary Geralt and I think Liam will continue and also be an extraordinary Geralt."
Cavill announced that he would not longer be putting on Clark Kent's spectacles with a Dec. 14 Instagram post, reading, in part: "I have just had a meeting with James Gunn and Peter Safran and it's sad news, everyone. I will, after all, not be returning as Superman."
Cavill played Superman in 2013's Man of Steel, 2016's Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and 2017's Justice League, as well as a post-credits scene in 2022's Black Adam.
Season three of The Witcher—Cavill's final episodes as Geralt—will hit the streamer sometime in 2023.