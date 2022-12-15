See Pregnant Blake Lively’s Photo Fail at American Girl Store

Watch : Blake Lively REACTS to Ryan Reynolds' Dancing on Instagram

Spotted: Blake Lively at the Can Girl store.

Or at least, that's what a photo on the Gossip Girl alum's Instagram Stories appeared to say. Blake, who is currently expecting her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds, jokingly shared the image on Dec. 15, as she was captured at a slightly skewed angle with the name of the American Girl store cut off.

"Can you take a pic of me in front of the @americangirlbrand store??" Blake captioned the image, adding, "(goes home and looks at photo…)."

Dressed in cozy attire in front of a winter-themed store display, Blake laughed off the photo flop with emojis of a face palm, shrug and melting smiley face.

"Welcome to the 'can girl doll' store," she continued, adding in a Canadian flag emoji. "Gives it a whole new meaning."

Earlier this week, Blake—who shares daughters James, 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with Ryan—found herself in the middle of another photo mishap when she realized she was having a bad hair day a little too late.