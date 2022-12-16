Court is Back in Session in First Look at NBC's Night Court Revival

Watch : Frasier Reboot Is Officially Becoming a Series

The beloved sitcom Night Court will soon be back in session on NBC.

And while some may call the new version a reboot, star and executive producer Melissa Rauch revealed she has a different title for the upcoming series—which premieres Jan. 17— in E! News' exclusive first look.

"When we were pitching it, I kept calling it a 'newboot,'" she says in the preview, "because it's very much a continuation of the show that I love so much."

The Big Bang Theory alum stars as Abby Stone, the daughter of Judge Harry Stone (the late Harry Anderson) from the original series, which ran for 9 seasons on NBC from 1984 to 1992. And based on the first look, it seems she will be following in her father's footsteps and presiding over the night shift of an NYC municipal court.

Returning for the 2023 "newboot" is original star John Larroquette as prosecutor Dan Fielding. And as the actor teases, viewers will get to see "what 35 years has done to this old, salty dog."