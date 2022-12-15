Khloe Kardashian Reveals Whether She’s Sleeping With Tristan Thompson

Watch : Kris Jenner SHADES Tristan Thompson While Discussing Baby Names

Bible: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not sleeping together.

Khloe got candid about their relationship status while getting grilled by Kourtney Kardashian for Vanity Fair's lie detector test series.

"Are you sleeping with Tristan?" Kourtney asked in the video, out Dec. 15. Khloe replied, "No, I am not. I'm really not."

After the lie detector confirmed her statement was true, Khloe confessed, "I would die if it said I was."

The couple split up one year ago, after Maralee Nichols filed a paternity lawsuit saying Tristan was the father of her now 12-month-old son, Theo. The NBA player later confirmed his paternity and apologized to Khloe, who he was engaged to before the lawsuit was revealed.

"I take full responsibility for my actions," Tristan wrote on social media in January. "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."