The MixtapE! Presents The Weeknd, Rosalía, Cardi B and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Some songs are so good that you need to do a remix, okurr?

It certainly is the case for Rosalía, who surprised fans on Dec. 16 with a new version of her hit song "Despechá." This time, she enlisted the voice and talent of Cardi B to create another unforgettable hit.

"I really love how she sounds when she rapping," Rosalía told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 Dec. 16. "It sounds urgent. When she's singing it, it sounds fresh. It's really cool."