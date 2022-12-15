Tim McGraw Shares Glimpse Into Godfather-Themed Dinner With Faith Hill and Daughters

Bada-bing and pass the cannoli.
Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and their daughters Gracie McGraw, 25, Maggie McGraw, 24, and Audrey McGraw, 21, celebrated the spirit of The Godfather at a recent festive dinner party. He posted a video of snaps of the evening set to the theme song from the Oscar-winning movie.
"'The Godfather' dinner theme night last night...," the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer wrote on Instagram Dec. 14. "Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!"
The first photo is a black and white snap of the family of five dressed up like old-time mobsters in suits, while the second is a mirror selfie of the McGraw family enjoying their themed night.
Audrey chimed in on her dad's post in the comments, writing, "What a dramatic zoom out. For Oscar consideration," while actor Eric Nelsen quipped, "Literally doesn't get any better. This is my kinda family vibe."
And the family of singers—daughter Audrey is following in her parents' footsteps—have another occasion to gather together as a family: to watch Tim and Faith together on the Yellowstone prequel drama 1883.
The spouses of 26 years star as onscreen couple Margaret Dutton and James Dutton.
And they've has gone full Method acting on their roles, with Faith growing out her armpit hair and Tim embracing the lack of indoor plumbing in 1883.
"There were a few times that my wife forced me to take a shower while we were shooting, because I wanted to stay in character as best I could," he told Variety in May. "She's like, ‘I don't care about Method. You stink!'"