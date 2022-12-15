Tim McGraw Shares Glimpse Into Godfather-Themed Dinner With Faith Hill and Daughters

Watch : Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills

Bada-bing and pass the cannoli.

Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and their daughters Gracie McGraw, 25, Maggie McGraw, 24, and Audrey McGraw, 21, celebrated the spirit of The Godfather at a recent festive dinner party. He posted a video of snaps of the evening set to the theme song from the Oscar-winning movie.

"'The Godfather' dinner theme night last night...," the "Live Like You Were Dying" singer wrote on Instagram Dec. 14. "Love my family and all the craziness that comes with it!"

The first photo is a black and white snap of the family of five dressed up like old-time mobsters in suits, while the second is a mirror selfie of the McGraw family enjoying their themed night.

Audrey chimed in on her dad's post in the comments, writing, "What a dramatic zoom out. For Oscar consideration," while actor Eric Nelsen quipped, "Literally doesn't get any better. This is my kinda family vibe."