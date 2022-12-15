GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Show Subtle PDA on New York Outing

Watch : GMA3 Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Hiatus - NEW DETAILS

They may be off the air at the moment, but Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still spending time together.

Amid their hiatus from GMA3: What You Need to Know, the co-anchors—who have been off the air since Dec. 5 and are facing an internal investigation regarding their rumored romance—stepped out for a bite to eat at The Capital Grille in New York City. As seen in pictures published by The Daily Mail on Dec. 15, the pair walked arm-in-arm during a stroll around the Financial District before sitting down at the restaurant's bar for lunch.

The Daily Mail did not specifically say when the Robach and Holmes sighting took place, but noted that it was "the first time since they were taken off the air."

For their day out, Robach wore a blush pink jacket over a gray tee, white hoodie and blue jeans. She paired her look with brown heeled boots and gold necklaces. Meanwhile, Holmes bundled up in a checkered coat and black scarf atop of his hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Neither were pictured in the snaps with jewelry on their wedding ring fingers.