GMA3's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Show Subtle PDA on New York Outing

They may be off the air at the moment, but Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are still spending time together.
Amid their hiatus from GMA3: What You Need to Know, the co-anchors—who have been off the air since Dec. 5 and are facing an internal investigation regarding their rumored romance—stepped out for a bite to eat at The Capital Grille in New York City. As seen in pictures published by The Daily Mail on Dec. 15, the pair walked arm-in-arm during a stroll around the Financial District before sitting down at the restaurant's bar for lunch.
The Daily Mail did not specifically say when the Robach and Holmes sighting took place, but noted that it was "the first time since they were taken off the air."
For their day out, Robach wore a blush pink jacket over a gray tee, white hoodie and blue jeans. She paired her look with brown heeled boots and gold necklaces. Meanwhile, Holmes bundled up in a checkered coat and black scarf atop of his hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Neither were pictured in the snaps with jewelry on their wedding ring fingers.
Photos of their outing comes three days after ABC News president Kim Godwin announced that Robach and Holmes—who are married to Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig, respectively—will remain off the air "pending the completion of an internal review" with a "rotation of anchors" filling in their empty spots for the time being.
"I understand that the continuing coverage can be distracting from the incredibly important work our team does here at ABC News," Godwin wrote. "It is my hope that we will continue to focus our energy on what we do best, and I want all of you to know how immensely proud I am of your hard work and professionalism."
Rumors of a behind-the-scenes romance between Robach and Holmes first surfaced in November, when photos of the pair looking cozy during a getaway to Upstate New York went online. Shortly after, they both deactivated their Instagram accounts.
The co-hosts have not publicly commented on the relationship rumors, though Holmes joked about having "great week" on Dec. 3, just days after his vacation snaps with Robach were made public.
A source close to the situation recently told E! News that Robach and Holmes have no plans to go their separate ways. As the insider explained, "They are still very much together."