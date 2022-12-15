We’re Buzzing: Yellowjackets Has Been Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2

Watch : Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

It's time for a rematch for the Yellowjackets.

The Showtime series, following the titular high school women's soccer team as they try to survive in the Canadian wilderness after a deadly plane crash, has been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere, the network announced Dec. 15. Season two, which drops on March 24, is currently in production in Vancouver.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now," Showtime president Chris McCarthy explained in a statement. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley [Lyle], Bart [Nickerson], Jonathan [Lisco], eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."

In addition to following the soccer team in the past, the Emmy-nominated series also stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress and Christina Ricci as the older versions of the surviving team members.