We’re Buzzing: Yellowjackets Has Been Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2

Ahead of the season two premiere on March 24, Showtime has announced that Yellowjackets has already been renewed for a third season. Find out all the details here.

By Charlotte Walsh Dec 15, 2022 9:35 PMTags
TVChristina RicciJuliette LewisShowtimeCelebrities
Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

It's time for a rematch for the Yellowjackets

The Showtime series, following the titular high school women's soccer team as they try to survive in the Canadian wilderness after a deadly plane crash, has been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere, the network announced Dec. 15. Season two, which drops on March 24, is currently in production in Vancouver.

"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now," Showtime president Chris McCarthy explained in a statement. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley [Lyle], Bart [Nickerson], Jonathan [Lisco], eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."

In addition to following the soccer team in the past, the Emmy-nominated series also stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress and Christina Ricci as the older versions of the surviving team members.

photos
Get All the Secrets Behind How Yellowjackets Assembled Its Stacked Cast

But in the second season, we'll meet two more Yellowjackets who made it out of the forest alive: Lauren Ambrose will make her debut as adult Van (whose younger self is played by Liv Hewson), while Simone Kessell will be starring as cult leader Lottie opposite her younger counterpart, played by Courtney Eaton. Lord of the Rings alum Elijah Wood will also be joining season two in a recurring capacity as Walter, who, according to Showtime, is "a dedicated Citizen Detective, who will challenge Misty (Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."

Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME

And although most cast members have kept their lips sealed about what, exactly, season two will focus on, Ricci has warned fans to expect the unexpected.

"I imagine it will get more complex," she exclusively told E! News in July. "I would imagine it gets more insane. That last episode was crazy."

Yellowjackets season two begins streaming March 24, 2023, and will premiere on Showtime March 26 at 9 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to see the fates of all your favorite TV shows.

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Shares Why Son Zen Didn’t Go Through Chemotherapy

2

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

3

Channing Tatum Has “No Words” After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

HBO Max
Renewed: Sort Of (HBO Max)

There's nothing Sort Of about it, a third season is coming to HBO Max.

Brendan Meadows/SHOWTIME
Renewed: Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Yellowjackets will buzz buzz back to our screen for a third season.

David Levenson/Getty Images
Canceled: Searching for Italy (CNN)

Searching for Italy has come to an end at CNN.

Disney/James Clark
Renewed: The Santa Clauses (Disney+)

Tim Allen hasn't given up his Santa hat just yet! The Santa Clauses has been renewed for a second season.

Courtesy of HBO Max
Renewed: The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO Max)

Get ready for another semester at Essex College! The Sex Lives of College Girls has been renewed for a third season.

Netflix
Canceled: Warrior Nun (Netflix)

Just a month after its season two debut, Netflix canceled Warrior Nun.

PBS
Ending: Sanditon (PBS Masterpiece)

Prepare for one last trip to Sanditon, as the British drama will end with season three.

Getty Images
Canceled: Step Up (Starz)

Step Up's third season, which saw Christina Milian taking over the role of Collette from the late Naya Rivera, will be its last on Starz.

NBC
Renewed: Quantum Leap (NBC)

NBC is leaping into a new season of the Quantum Leap reboot.

HBO
Canceled: The Nevers (HBO)

The Nevers has been pulled from HBO Max, confirming that the HBO series will not have a second season.

2021 Starz Entertainment, LLC
Canceled: Dangerous Liaisons (Starz)

Despite previously renewing the period drama ahead of its first season premiere, Starz has since reversed the renewal. Dangerous Liaisons is officially canceled.

HBO Max
Canceled: Love Life (HBO Max)

The love is gone at HBO Max, as the streamer has canceled Love Life.

Photograph by Katrina Marcinowski
Canceled: Minx (HBO Max)

HBO Max has canceled the sex positive comedy ahead of its planned second season.

HBO Max
Canceled: Legendary (HBO Max)

Legendary has been canceled after three seasons.

Hassen Salum/HBO Max
Canceled: Fboy Island (HBO Max)

Fboy Island will not have a third season at HBO Max.

HBO
Canceled: Los Espookys (HBO)

Los Espookys will not have a third season.

Netflix
Canceled: The Midnight Club (Netflix)

No more stories will be told at the Brightcliffe Home, as Netflix has canceled the Mike Flanagan-created drama.

Apple TV+
Renewed: Surface (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+'s psychological drama will be back with a new season.

Hulu
Renewed: Tell Me Lies (Hulu)

Tell Me Lies was renewed by Hulu on Nov. 29.

Francesca D'Angelo/HBO
Renewed: The White Lotus (HBO)

Pack your bags, because The White Lotus has been renewed for a third season on HBO.

Christopher Saunders / Amazon Studios
Ending: Hunters (Prime Video)

The hunt will end in 2023. That's right, Prime Video's Hunters series is ending in the new year.

Freeform/Vanessa Clifton, Freeform/Giovanni Rufino
Canceled: Everything's Trash (Freeform)

Everything's Trash will not have a season two on Freeform.

Netflix
Canceled: Partner Track (Netflix)

An open and shut case! Partner Track has been canceled at Netflix.

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal
Renewed: The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Kelly Clarkson's syndicated talk show will run through 2025, NBCUniversal confirmed Nov. 7.

ABC
Ending: A Million Little Things (ABC)

A Million Little Things is set for a fifth and final season on ABC.

Amazon
Ending: Carnival Row (Prime Video)

On Nov. 7, Prime Video announced Carnival Row will return for a second and final season Feb. 17.

Netflix
Renewed: The Watcher (Netflix)

We're sold on this news! The Watcher will have a season two on Netflix.

NETFLIX
Renewed: Monster (Netflix)

While there won't be a second season of DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Ryan Murphy will bring two more serial killer stories to life for new installments of Monster.

John Johnson/HBO
Canceled: Westworld (HBO)

After four seasons, genre-bending drama Westworld was canceled by HBO.

Netflix
Renewed: The Sandman (Netflix)

You aren't dreaming, Netflix confirmed that more episodes of The Sandman will be heading to the streamer.

photos
View More Photos From Renewed and Canceled TV Shows 2022 Guide
Get the drama behind the scenes. Sign up for TV Scoop!

Trending Stories

1

Nick Cannon Shares Why Son Zen Didn’t Go Through Chemotherapy

2

Allison Holker Breaks Silence on Husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

3

Channing Tatum Has “No Words” After Stephen "tWitch" Boss' Death

4

Heidi Klum’s Optical Illusion Dress Made Her Look Like Moving Water

5

Prince Harry Says Prince William Screamed at Him Over Royal Exit