We’re Buzzing: Yellowjackets Has Been Renewed for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2

It's time for a rematch for the Yellowjackets.
The Showtime series, following the titular high school women's soccer team as they try to survive in the Canadian wilderness after a deadly plane crash, has been renewed for a third season ahead of its season two premiere, the network announced Dec. 15. Season two, which drops on March 24, is currently in production in Vancouver.
"With Yellowjackets' runaway success in season one and the pent-up anticipation for season two, we wanted to maximize the momentum by fast tracking season three now," Showtime president Chris McCarthy explained in a statement. "The show's ambition is only exceeded by its execution, and I thank the incredible creative team behind it, including Ashley [Lyle], Bart [Nickerson], Jonathan [Lisco], eOne and the Showtime team, for turning this into such a success."
In addition to following the soccer team in the past, the Emmy-nominated series also stars Melanie Lynskey, Juliette Lewis, Tawny Cypress and Christina Ricci as the older versions of the surviving team members.
But in the second season, we'll meet two more Yellowjackets who made it out of the forest alive: Lauren Ambrose will make her debut as adult Van (whose younger self is played by Liv Hewson), while Simone Kessell will be starring as cult leader Lottie opposite her younger counterpart, played by Courtney Eaton. Lord of the Rings alum Elijah Wood will also be joining season two in a recurring capacity as Walter, who, according to Showtime, is "a dedicated Citizen Detective, who will challenge Misty (Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."
And although most cast members have kept their lips sealed about what, exactly, season two will focus on, Ricci has warned fans to expect the unexpected.
"I imagine it will get more complex," she exclusively told E! News in July. "I would imagine it gets more insane. That last episode was crazy."
Yellowjackets season two begins streaming March 24, 2023, and will premiere on Showtime March 26 at 9 p.m. ET. Keep scrolling to see the fates of all your favorite TV shows.