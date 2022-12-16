52 Top Self-Care Gifts to Help You Get Through the Holidays & Beyond

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
While you've been on the hunt for the perfect gifts for your loved ones, don't forget to be gifting yourself some much needed self-care products. You only deserve it!
The holidays can be a difficult time for some and are undoubtedly stressful yet equally exciting, which makes it even easier to put your needs on the sidelines while you tackle your gift-giving list and take part in holiday traditions. To help you get through the holiday madness, we rounded up 52 gifts that will help you recharge and feel like your best self. We hope these gifts will remind you of the importance of investing in yourself this season.
Scroll below to treat-yo-elf to some of the best self-care gifts out there that you can use year-round.
Self-Care Gifts
The Fresh Set
This chic self-care set from Fresh Sends not only looks adorable, but smells amazing. It comes with the label's in-house developed signature candle, perfume and hand cream that you'll want to use all the time. Did we mention the packaging is just too cute?
Vitamin C Cream
Mario Badescu's latest skincare launch is coming soon. It's a lightweight moisturizer with vitamin C that you can wear during the day, with anti-aging and brightening benefits. While you wait for the launch, treat yourself to some other Mario Badescu goodies, like the fan-favorite facial spray trio that we all know and love— and is currently on sale.
Silk Scrunchie 3-Pack
Achieve self-care down to the details with this pack of super soft silk scrunchies. They're made with the highest quality of mulberry silk so you can tie your hair back without worrying about breakage. You definitely won't lose these scrunchies!
Sweet July Hard Cover Notebook
Sometimes writing down your thoughts is the best form of self-care. Journaling can be a super meditative and insightful process! Snag this Sweet July notebook and jot down all that you have to say.
Body + Soul Starter Set - Body + Hand Wash, Body Oil, Body Cream
Alicia Keys totally popped off with this body and soul set from her label, Keys Soulcare. The body and hand wash smells and feels so luxe without being too overpowering, while the body oil and cream will have you feeling relaxed and nourished. One review shares, "The set makes your skin feel soft and the smell is amazing."
Pop-Up Water Flosser
This water flosser is 50% more effective than string floss, according to Smile Direct Club. It's the perfect on-the-go pop-up water flosser because of how compact it is, but it's still super effective.
Holiday Self-Care Essentials
If we're talking vegan beauty sets, this Cay Skin self-care essentials kit is a must-have. It comes with the Deepwater Body Crème and Lip Mask that will have your skin and lips feeling revitalized and plump.
Sugar Crub - Watermelon + Fresh Mint
Dull and dry skin? We don't know her. Moisturize and brighten your winter skin with this sugar scrub that comes in so many different scents, from watermelon and mint to raw coconut and mango.
Jasmine Ritual Candle
This Jasmine Ritual Candle not only smells so luxe, but it also comes in such a chic glass vessel that can be repurposed. It's the perfect candle to light up when you're in the mood to reset and recharge.
Kylie Cosmetics Holiday Collection 12 Days Of Kylie Advent Calendar 12-Pc. Set
Indulge with the products from the 2022 Kylie Cosmetics collection. This bundle has 12 full-size products from Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin.
SheaMoisture Body Scrub for Dull Skin Illuminating Coconut and Hibiscus
Sometimes, all you need is a good body scrub. This one is just $9 and it has 4,800+ 5-star reviews. Slough off some dead skin to get that softness you desire with this great scrub.
Nuzzie Knit Weighted Blanket
We all know how great weighted blankets are. They're relaxing and just what you need to decompress after a stressful day. The cool thing about Nuzzie blankets is that they come in such bed sizes, not just the size of a throw blanket. It's such game-changer whenever I need to unwind.
NY Threads Women Fleece Shawl Collar Bathrobe
Give yourself a luxurious feeling every single day when you rock one these fleece robes. It comes in a bunch of colors and it has 32,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Joy Gratitude Journal
Every day should start or end with some gratitude! This journal has daily gratitude prompts and mindful activities to help you give thanks for your blessings and welcome in more abundance into your life.
The Herbal Zen Variety Pack Shower Steamers with Essential Oils
We take our shower time seriously because there's so much to do in such a short amount of time. One way we like to wind down is by placing these essential oil steamers in the corner of our shower to create an at-home spa. Plus, your bathroom will smell amazing after your rinse is through.
Hydrating Watermelon Lip Masks - Jar of 20
Keep your lips extra hydrated and get them ready for those mistletoe smooches. These hydrogel watermelon lip masks are packed with antioxidants to help you achieve a supple pout in no time!
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Hair Mask
With the changing temperatures and stress of the holidays, your mane could probably use some TLC. Olaplex's Intense Moisture Mask will revive damaged locks, add shine and will have your hair looking smooth and healthy AF. This product has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 147K+ Sephora Loves.
drift
HoMedics latest innovation is something you never knew you needed in your life! In short, drift is a beautifully-designed sandscape that promotes greater mindfulness, calmness and creativity in your space. Choose from dozens of mesmerizing designs, color combinations and playlists to make your space feel like a zen sanctuary even if your kids are running around or you're working from home.
Thanks to the drift app, you can customize your experience from your phone. Even better, a portion of every proceed goes to the Bring Change to Mind (BC2M).
PMD Clean Pro Rose Quartz
PMD's Clean Pro Rose Quartz is the perfect supplement to any self-care routine. One side features a silicone brush that helps gently exfoliate and remove makeup and dirt. On the other side, a warming rose quartz stone aides in reducing inflammation, increasing the effectiveness of topical products, and of course, will make you zen out.
Haven™ Teak Expandable Tub Tray in Natural
Upgrade bath time with this teak tray to hold your book, iPad and that much needed glass of wine.
Goop The Martini Emotional Detox Bath Soak
You can't have a proper bath without some detoxifying Himalayan pink salts to help you relax and unwind.
Moon Globes Freezable Facial Massagers
Say goodbye to tired, puffy eyes and redness by using these sparkly globe facial massagers! Not only are they cute and fun to use, but you'll feel and see instant relief, especially when you put them in the fridge or freezer prior to use.
Cooluli Skincare Mini Fridge
With 24,000+ five-star reviews, it's safe to say this mini fridge will go over well when it's time to open presents! Pack this adorable fridge with your skincare masks, serums and tools to level up your morning or nighttime routines.
Renpho Foot Massager Machine with Heat
With over 30,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, it would be hard to say this heated foot massager isn't a fan favorite. Featuring an ergonomic design and varying intensities, this deep kneading Shiatsu foot massager will nourish tired, sore feet while allowing the rest of your body to relax.
MEDIHEAL Sheet Mask Heroes 6-Pack
While you're soaking in the tub or watching TV on the couch, layer one of these transformative sheet masks over your serums for extra hydration and nourishment. In this set, you'll get the brand's bestselling masks including the N.M.F Intensive Hydrating Mask, Tea Tree Essential Blemish Control Mask, Collagen Essential Lifting & Firming Mask, W.H.P Brightening & Hydrating Charcoal Mask, H.D.P Photoready Tightening Charcoal Mask and D.N.A Hydrating Protein Mask.
ProsourceFit Acupressure Mat and Pillow Set
With over 8,000 acupressure points, this top-rated mat and pillow set will alleviate pain and discomfort while promoting rest and relaxation! You can use it while you're sitting in your work chair, lounging on the couch or laying down on the floor. It also comes in 7 fun colors!
Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set
We have realized the importance of investing in quality, rich mom PJs. Eberjey's new silk pajamas are the definition of a treat yourself moment, but just think about all the nights you'll be snuggled in bed feeling so grateful you splurged on a luxe bedtime uniform.
The Mindfulness Coloring Book: The Adult Coloring Book for Relaxation with Anti-Stress Nature Patterns and Soothing Designs
Knock, knock, your inner child is here telling you to pick up some crayons and get coloring to stress less!
Nécessaire The Body Ritual ($45 Value)
Level up your shower and self-care routine thanks to Nécessaire's cult-favorite body wash, lotion, serum and exfoliator. Trust us when we say to get ready for the best skin of your life!
321 STRONG Foam Roller
With VA tread and triple grid 3D massage zones, this magical foam roller helps treat muscle pain, increases blood flow and flushes away stored lactic acid post-workout. It's great for massaging your glutes after your booty bootcamp and your back after sitting in a chair all day.
UGG Women's Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
There's nothing like a cozy pair of slippers to help you feel at ease during the colder months!
KNC Beauty Big Set
Whether you're looking to hydrate, brighten or soothe your skin, this set of vegan bio-cellulose face masks is for you! Each mask is packed with nourishing, cruelty-free ingredients that your skin will greatly appreciate.
Blume Mint Cocoa
While you're wrapping up a storm or watching holiday movies, sip on Blume's delicious minty maca-powered hot chocolate!
Tibetan Singing Bowl Set
Add this Tibetan Singing Bowl Set to your meditation or spiritual practices and let its healing tones reduce stress and promote deeper relaxation, per the brand.
MiHIGH Infrared Sauna Blanket
If you want to win at gift-giving this year, look no further than MiHIGH's Infrared Sauna Blanket! Besides bringing the spa to you, it has so many benefits like improved sleep, blood flow and circulation, plus it helps you sweat out toxins and stress. The blanket is portable, easy-to-clean and even easier to use thanks to a built-in timer and adjustable heat settings. It's been a complete game-changer for our wellness journey and we cannot recommend it enough!
dpHUE Apple Cider Vinegar Scalp Scrub
Scalp health is wealth! Powered by pink Himalayan sea salt, aloe vera, avocado oil and apple cider vinegar, this celeb-loved scalp scrub works to remove dead skin, dandruff and product residue without disturbing the pH level of the scalp, according to the brand.
Aira + Exfora - Facial Steamer + Microdermabrasion Wand
No need to leave the house to get a spa treatment! The Aira streamer will help decongest pores while the Exfora, an at-home microdermabrasion system, works to exfoliate, gently remove impurities and reduce inflammation. What a steal!
Yana 360° Body Pillow
Get the most out of your slumbers with proper pillow support! This uber-comfy pillow offers full-body ergonomic support and is made with organic cotton and bamboo velour to keep you cool. Even better, it fits up to two people, so you don't have to sacrifice cuddling time with your significant other.
C.S.M. Body Brush for Wet or Dry Brushing
There is a seemingly never-ending list of benefits when it comes to dry brushing! In short, this brush aides in renewing skin cells and reducing cellulite, plus it will give you a red carpet glow! Oh, and the practice has been around for thousands of years. It doesn't hurt either that this particular brush has over 26,000 five-star reviews on Amazon!
The Skinny Confidential Hot Mess Ice Roller
Ice rolling is a core part of our daily life because of the myriad of benefits! We love this insanely chic ice roller because of its unmatched design and ability to reduce puffiness and redness, boost circulation and promote lymphatic drainage.
ClassPass Membership
Break a sweat, get a facial or massage, stretch it out, revive your six-pack and honor your beautiful temple of a body with a ClassPass membership that will let you do all of those things and more.
Silk Beauty Sleep Kit
Keep breakouts and frizzy manes at bay while you sleep thanks to this luxe satin pillow and eye mask set!
Gravity Fleece Weighted Robe
In a long-term relationship with your weighted blanket? You'll love this weighted robe even more. It has a three pound weighted wrap inside the collar that offers deep touch pressure stimulation to help reduce stress and promote deeper relaxation.
Peppermint Halo® Roll-On
Ask us how many times we've gotten this for ourselves. To be honest, we've bought this magical peppermint oil roll-on too many times to count. If you have neck, shoulder or back pain, a few swipes generates an instant cooling effect to relieve pain
Move Diffuser
Bring the benefits of aromatherapy with you on the go thanks to this cordless diffuser! Unlike like other diffusers, this one isn't an eyesore and it comes in seven colors to match any room's aesthetic. Don't forget to pair it with Vitruvi's dreamy holiday scents!
Tea Drops x Hello Kitty Trio Set
Let's face it, a warm cup of tea and self-care go hand-in-hand! Tea Drops' adorable Hello Kitty Trio Set features addicting flavors like strawberry matcha, apple pie à la mode and English breakfast.
Knesko Skin Nanogold Repair Neck and Décolleté Mask
Loved by real housewives, these neck and décolleté masks work to tone, tighten and naturally lift skin in time for those holiday parties where your neck will be on display.
Fenty Skin Hydra'Reset Intensive Recovery Glycerin Hand Mask
This Rihanna-approved hand cream is packed with 40% glycerin, plant extracts and fruit oils to keep your hands soft and hydrated all winter long.
The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk M.D
Nothing says self-care like taking the time out of your day to read. Not sure what book to sink your teeth into? Try this life-changing book that has over 58,000 five-star reviews on Amazon. The #1 New York Times bestseller written by Dr. Bessel van der Kolk, one of the world's foremost experts on trauma, explores different paths to trauma recovery such as activities like neurofeedback, meditation, sports, drama, yoga and more.
Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare DRx SpectraLite™ FaceWare Pro
Treat yourself to this celeb-loved high-tech skincare mask! This futuristic device will help reduce wrinkles and fine lines while promoting collagen production thanks to the power of 100 LED lights in red mode and 62 LED lights in blue mode. No med spa appointments required!
Frank Body Rose Gold Shimmer Scrub
Look and feel like the spotlight is on you this season thanks to Frank Body's Shimmer Scrub! In addition to its all-star ingredient, coffee seed oil, this nourishing scrub includes ingredients like vitamin E and raw sugar to exfoliate and soften skin, plus reduce the appearance of cellulite.
Ultraplush Self-Heating G-Spot Vibrator
Last but not least, top off your self-care routine with a little self-love! With seven patterns and three intensities, you're sure to find a combination that will help you feel maximum pleasure. Goop's latest vibrator, made with body-safe silicone, also comes with a travel lock and pouch to avoid awkward situations while on the go. Even better, it has a rechargeable battery with battery-life display.
