Todd and Julie Chrisley to Begin Prison Sentences at the Start of 2023

Todd and Julie Chrisley will kick off 2023 on a not-so-happy note.
E! News can confirm that the Chrisley Knows Best stars will both begin serving their prison sentences on Jan. 17, 2023, at 12 p.m. ET.
According to legal documents obtained by E!, Todd will serve his 12-year sentence at the Federal Prison Camp in Pensacola, Florida, while Julie will report to the Federal Correctional Institution in Marianna, Florida, to serve her seven-year sentence.
The news comes several months after the couple was found guilty on charges of tax evasion and bank fraud on June 7. They were later sentenced to multiple years behind bars on Nov. 21.
Following the sentencing, U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said in a statement to E! News, "Over the course of a decade, the defendants defrauded banks out of tens of millions of dollars while evading payment of their federal income taxes."
He continued, "Their lengthy sentences reflect the magnitude of their criminal scheme and should serve as a warning to others tempted to exploit our nation's community banking system for unlawful personal gain."
Despite the hardship headed their way, the Chrisley family's attorney, Alex Little of Burr & Forman LLP, said in a statement to E! News on Nov. 22 that the reality stars are optimistic about appealing their convictions.
"Their trial was marred by serious and repeated errors, including the government lying to jurors about what taxes the couple paid," he said. "Based on these issues, we are optimistic about the road ahead."
However, that may be more difficult than it seems. Attorney Kate Mangels of Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump Holley LLP—who is unaffiliated with the case—exclusively told E! News on June 9 that the chance of winning their appeal is unlikely.
"There's so much evidence brought that even if maybe one piece of evidence was improperly brought or one witness was excluded, an appeals court could still say at the end of the day that wasn't substantial and that wasn't prejudicial," she stated, "so even though we find an error, we're not going to overturn and we're not going to do a new trial."