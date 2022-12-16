Go Inside Sherri Papini's Twisted Web of Lies in New Special About Her Faked Abduction

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Sometimes lies come back to bite you.

That's exactly what happened to California housewife Sherri Papini, who was arrested and pled guilty earlier this year for faking her 2016 kidnapping. The case is the subject of Oxygen's new true crime special Sherri Papini: Lies, Lies and More Lies, and E! News' exclusive sneak peek dives into the case's web of mistruths.

The first look clip features an interview between Papini and her husband Keith recorded after her kidnapping return, during which she lies about being abducted by two Hispanic women to be sold into human trafficking.

"Her conversation with Keith, I wouldn't even describe it as a story," one of the special's interviewees says in the preview. "It was more just kind of throwing out little bits and pieces. So, she kind of would give a little bit of information, but she'd also give like why she couldn't remember."

In addition to allegedly being chained up and beaten by her captors, Papini was also branded with the word "exodus" on her right shoulder. As another interviewee states, "She said the branding was meant to appeal to the buyer."