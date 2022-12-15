Why Gossip Girl's Savannah Lee Smith Thinks Monet Is More Than Blair 2.0

Constance Billard has a new queen bee.
HBO Max's Gossip Girl has seen Monet de Haan (Savannah Lee Smith) rise from Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander)'s sidekick to It-girl in her own right. But now that Monet wears the crown, or rather, bedazzled headband, we wonder how she compares to the queens of Gossip Girl's past.
If you ask Savannah, Monet rivals the great Blair Waldorf, played by Leighton Meester in the OG CW series. "She's definitely more cunning," she exclusively told E! News. "I would say she's a little bit less camp. I feel like Blair was a camp mean girl. But Monet's like pure mean. She's evil, she wants to destroy you."
Case in point: During the Dec. 15 episode, Monet invites her father's alleged mistress to the Kiss on the Lips party in the hopes of shaming the de Haan patriarch. This scheming backfires, as it's ultimately revealed that the woman is her parents' shared mistress, confirming her mother enjoys being a cuck.
Of course, this prompted Monet's mom Camille (Amanda Warren) to rip into her daughter, calling her a "mess." Looks like Monet and Blair have something else in common: Mommy issues.
On why Monet inserted herself into this drama, Savannah explained, "Monet has a tendency to involve herself in things that she probably shouldn't be involved in, because I think she likes to have control. So I think that it stresses her out when she doesn't know the inner workings of everyone's relationships. She likes to know what's going on with absolutely everyone without sharing the tiniest detail about herself."
Savannah also noted that this drama will be "a huge turning point for Monet," teasing that the ruthless queen bee will "become a lot more cerebral."
She added, "I think you definitely see Monet start to explore deeper things outside of Gossip Girl and her outfits."
To see what's to come for Monet, catch new episodes of Gossip Girl Thursdays on HBO Max.