Relive the Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments of 2022

Watch : MOST DARING Fashions of 2022: Kylie Jenner, Rihanna & More

We don't know about you, but we're still thinking about so many celebrity fashion moments from 2022.

Anyone else feel like the stars really stepped up their sartorial game this year? Whether it was at a major event, like the Oscars or the Emmys, a streetwear moment to announce a pregnancy or just a visit to the local grocery store, the world was their runway. And we lived for the looks Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet and more celebs were serving.

For example, we're still obsessing over Kim Kardashian's showstopping Marilyn Monroe moment at the Met Gala, while Anne Hathaway delivered a delightful blast from her Devil Wears Prada past during a New York Fashion Week appearance. And leave it to Taylor Swift to use her bejeweled dress at an awards show as a clue about her latest album, Midnights. Plus, just this past week, Katie Holmes went viral for an early aughts throwback look that left the Internet shook.