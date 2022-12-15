Stanley Tucci Teases a Searching for Italy Season 3 Despite CNN Cancelation

Stanley Tucci gave a major update regarding his series Searching for Italy after CNN's cancelation. Here's what he shared.

By Alyssa Ray Dec 15, 2022 7:58 PMTags
TVStanley TucciCelebrities
Stanley Tucci isn't ready to stop whipping up new episodes of Searching for Italy.

During the actor's Dec. 14 appearance on The Tonight Show, he confirmed that CNN has officially canceled the travel-culinary series. However, as the Inside Man actor noted, he's hopeful to find Searching for Italy a new home.

"Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming, so hopefully we'll end up on another streamer, network, we don't know," he told host Jimmy Fallon. "But yes, I have plans to do season three and more."

In October, Stanley—who has visited everywhere from Milan to Tuscany and Umbria to Puglia—described to E! News the profound impact his cultural series has had on him. 

"It more than confirmed my suspicions and belief that the regions of Italy are different from one another," he said at the time, "and that Italian culture is still very much founded in that person, and they relish it. It is partly one of the reasons why Italy has had so many governments over the past several years. It really cemented those suspicions."

photos
2023 TV Premiere Dates

While CNN may've said "Ciao!" to Searching for Italy, we're hoping season three has a new home sooner than later.

For a full list of the renewed and canceled shows of 2022, keep reading:

